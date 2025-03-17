2021’s Mortal Kombat may have disappointed fans with the lack of one significant character, but that isn’t the case with the newest addition to the franchise. Entertainment Weekly has released exclusive set photos featuring Karl Urban in the highly anticipated role of Johnny Cage. Co-creator of the IP, Ed Boon, addresses the big elephant in the room, the famous character of the video game franchise.

"You finally get to see Johnny Cage. His integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores. He's a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing. Karl, his depiction of Johnny Cage is different than our games in some ways. He's adding his own flare to it, but I think it'll feel fresh. There's like a novelty factor in there."

Fans were delighted at the news of The Boys’ Urban cinching the role of Cage. Up until now, there was only a single poster that winked at the audience. The image was of the Mortal Kombat in-world movie entitled Citizen Cage, made complete with Urban decked in sunglasses in front of action sequences typical of such fare. This was the perfect way to introduce the Hollywood actor character viewers have been waiting for for years.

Karl Urban Brings the Right Balance to ‘Mortal Kombat’