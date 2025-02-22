One of the most exciting things about the Mortal Kombat reboot - other than how it brought the video games' trademark bloody, bone-crunching action to life - was the final scene, which teased the appearance of fan-favorite character Johnny Cage. Naturally, this led to speculation about who'd play the sunglasses-clad Hollywood star in Mortal Kombat II. Eventually, Karl Urban was revealed to be playing Cage - and the first appearance of Urban's Cage was full of all the larger-than-life attitude that you'd expect from the character. It's a sure sign, alongside Urban's previous work, that his portrayal of Cage might be outside the box but genuinely inspired. In fact, I think it's the best choice that Mortal Kombat II could have made.

Some Fan Choices for Johnny Cage Were Far Too Predictable

Image via Warner Bros.

Whenever a major franchise is announced, fans often speculate on who can play the characters. But a recurring issue is that most of these choices tend to focus on physical attributes, and not if the actor can actually pull off the attributes needed to bring the character to life. The biggest example would be fans suggesting John Krasinski as Reed Richards; when this briefly happened in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, I didn't see the Fantastic Four's brilliant leader - I just saw Jim from The Office in a stretchy blue super-suit. The same thing happened when Johnny Cage was announced to be in Mortal Kombat II; fans threw out a bunch of names, including Ryan Reynolds and Scott Adkins. Even WWE's The Miz threw his hat into the ring to potentially play Cage.

These fancasts, apart from focusing on just one or two elements of Cage's personality, also felt too glaringly out of place. While Cage is a big Hollywood superstar, he's still fighting to save the world. A large part of what makes him a compelling character is how he grows out of his self-absorbed personality and learns to put others first; Urban's proven that he could pull off that type of character. Also, casting a big name would have felt like too much of a wink at the audience, not to mention feeling like a cheap ploy to get audiences in seats. To Reynolds' credit, he actually managed to turn fan rumors into a rather savvy advertisement for Mint Mobile.

Karl Urban’s Range Means He Can Bring a New Side to Johnny Cage