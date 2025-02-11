Johnny Cage is finally here. Ahead of the anticipated release of Mortal Kombat II, Warner Bros. has shared the first official look at Karl Urban as everyone's favorite cocky movie star. The new poster teases a fake movie starring Cage titled "Rebel Without a Cage." See it below!

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Collider as the updates come in.

mortal-kombat-2021-poster.jpg

Your Rating

Rate Now
Mortal Kombat
R
Action
Fantasy
Adventure
Release Date
April 23, 2021
Runtime
110 minutes
Director
Simon McQuoid

Cast

See All

WHERE TO WATCH

Streaming
RENT
BUY

Writers
Dave Callaham, Greg Russo
Sequel(s)
Mortal Kombat 2
Franchise(s)
Mortal Kombat