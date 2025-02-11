Johnny Cage is finally here. Ahead of the anticipated release of Mortal Kombat II, Warner Bros. has shared the first official look at Karl Urban as everyone's favorite cocky movie star. The new poster teases a fake movie starring Cage titled "Rebel Without a Cage." See it below!
