The popular video game franchise, Mortal Kombat, a mainstay in the hearts of gamers, is known for its violence and gore. It is usually a clash between good and evil, with characters on either side of the moral divide switching teams from time to time. After previous live-action adaptations didn't quite endear themselves to viewers, Mortal Kombat was rebooted with a 2021 live-action film. Its success birthed its sequel, Mortal Kombat 2, which arrives in 2025 with a theatrical release. The 2021 film did see a switch in loyalties, with Josh Lawson's Kano, a defender of Earthrealm at the start of play, switching sides before the end — a move that proved fatal.

Not nearly as menacing as Shang Tsung (Chin Han) or Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Kano was a memorable villain, given that he had a humorous side to him. Despite dying thanks to a garden gnome shoved through his eye by Jessica McNamee's Sonya, Kano is primed to return for the 2025 sequel. Speaking with The Direct, Lawson teased what fans can expect from his beloved character when Mortal Kombat 2 arrives in theaters. The actor said:

"I can say that in the second 'Mortal Kombat,' Kano has a new chapter in his life, that [chapter] being death. And you know, death alters you. So yeah, prepare yourselves for a Kano 2.0. As we all know, if anyone's a fan of games, Kano's alliances can change at the drop of a hat, and that's certainly true in the second one... [It's going to] keep you on your toes guessing [about] who Kano's kind of siding with."

One of the key points of reference for viewers when the sequel premieres will be how exactly Kano is brought back to life. The key might lie with Shang Tsung and Quan Chi (Damon Herriman), with Shang Tsung viewing death as only a portal. It will be interesting to watch how the pair work together, if they do, to bring back Kano in the upcoming sequel.

'Mortal Kombat 2' Will Be "Very Bloody"

Image via Warner Bros.

While the 2021 film didn't feature as much gore and violence as some might have liked, the coming sequel seems set to offer an improvement on that front. Lewis Tan as Cole Young was central to the theme of the 2021 film. Descended from Hiroyuki Sanada's Scorpion, the fighter was a target of forces who sought to dominate Earthrealm. Looking ahead to the upcoming film, Tan promised even more fight scenes than before, saying:

"For the sequel, I can promise many more fights, much longer fights. It's very gory, it's very bloody. We have Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage. We have a good friend of mine, Adeline [Rudolph], who's playing Kitana. Martyn Ford is playing Shao Khan. There's a tournament in this one. That's all I can say before they get mad at me. But look, they really do listen to the people and what we learned from the first movie, and we’ve made it 100 times better in the second movie. I'm very excited for fans to see it."

Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled to be theatrically released on October 24, 2025.