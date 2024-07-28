The Big Picture Mortal Kombat 2 will feature more gore, longer fight scenes, and a ramped-up tone, catering to fans' expectations.

The sequel will introduce a tournament storyline and a wild, crazy tone, exploring the games' lore in a new way.

The cast, including Lewis Tan and Karl Urban, will continue training and enlisting new warriors for the Mortal Kombat tournament.

When Mortal Kombat emerged as a surprise hit during perhaps the most challenging time to release a movie in recent years, the demanding fans of the source video games were excited to see where the franchise would go next. Mortal Kombat 2 is in the works, and according to the film’s star, Lewis Tan, the sequel will closely align with what the franchise’s core fan-base is expecting. Speaking with Collider’s Therese Lacson at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, Tan teased several new details about the sequel, including more gore, longer fight sequences, and a “ramped-up” tone.

He said that everybody working on the first movie paid attention to “what people are writing, what people are talking about, what people liked and what they didn't like about the first movie.” Mortal Kombat 2, he said, will also have “a tournament” that fans can look forward to, but he declined to share more details about it. “We’ve made it 100 times better in the second movie based on what we learned from the first,” he teased, noting the addition of The Boys star Karl Urban as Johnny Cage.

Close

Tan also spoke about how different the tone of the sequel will be in comparison to the first movie, which was relatively reigned-in as far as major franchise pictures are concerned. It did, after all, ground the games' mythology in a real-world setting by introducing Tan’s character, an MMA fighter named Cole Young. Tan said that Mortal Kombat 2 will have more “wild, crazy nonsense” now that they’ve cracked how to approach the lore of the games. In his own words:

I would say the tone is slightly different. It’s a little more ramped up. Like I said, it's hard to tackle and navigate that storyline because they did it with a new character that's not in the game, right? It’s like, whose story do we tell? How do we tell it? How do we introduce this to the audience of people that maybe don't know Mortal Kombat as well as some of the fans? We tackled that problem in the first movie, and now it’s just off to the races. We can just go for it. So, the second movie has wild, crazy nonsense and is incredible.

Tan also gave a shout-out to his co-stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano, who were already legends when the first film came out, but have since become even more popular thanks to the success of the recent FX series Shōgun. “Hiroyuki Sanada is one of the legends, one of the best actors ever. If you haven't seen Shōgun, definitely watch that. It's incredible. Tadanobu Asano, who plays [Lord] Raiden, is in Shōgun. The Mortal Kombat Gang is nominated for Emmys, which is pretty incredible,” Tan said. Directed, like the first movie, by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat 2 is set for an October 2025 release. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.