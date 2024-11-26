Mortal Kombat fans, heads up! The sequel to the highly anticipated adaptation of the popular video game just got a cryptic update from the makers. While the film has been a long in making, the fans need to wait some more time to enjoy it on the big screen, nonetheless, producer Todd Garner and franchise co-creator Ed Boon have championed the cause of keeping fans up to date with the status of the film and the duo recently teased another major update.

Taking to X, Garner asked Boon if he’s “seen any good movie lately?” Boon affirmed this with a picture of him in a movie theatre. By this exchange, it seems like the latter has seen early footage of the upcoming feature, so, it might not be long before fans too get some sort of tease for the movie, as the duo’s social media exchanges usually are followed by an official announcement.

‘Mortal Kombat 2’ Will Feature a Tournament

Making a suitable video game adaption has always been dicey for Hollywood, before The Last of Us, Fallout, The Super Mario Bros and such adaptations proved to be successful on the big and small screens, Mortal Kombat emerged as a box office success in 2021, which paved the way for the much-anticipated sequel. And it seems like the makers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to elements that make the games so successful.

Among the things missing in the original film is a “tournament” that fans want to see unfold on the big screen and actor Lewis Tan, who plays Young, previously revealed that Mortal Kombat 2 will showcase the "tournament", with the film being “100 times better in the second movie based on what we learned from the first.” He divulged,

"I would say the tone is slightly different. It’s a little more ramped up. Like I said, it's hard to tackle and navigate that storyline because they did it with a new character that's not in the game, right? It’s like, whose story do we tell? How do we tell it? How do we introduce this to the audience of people that maybe don't know Mortal Kombat as well as some of the fans? We tackled that problem in the first movie, and now it’s just off to the races. We can just go for it. So, that's what the second movie has it's just wild, crazy, non-stop and is incredible."

Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled to be theatrically released on October 24, 2025.