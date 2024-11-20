One of the things that made the popular video game franchise, Mortal Kombat, a mainstay in the hearts of gamers over the years was its propensity for violence and gore. The live-action arm of the franchise was rebooted with a 2021 film and its sequel, Mortal Kombat 2 arrives in 2025 with a theatrical release. While that premiere is still 11 months away, the MPA has had its say regarding the sequel's official rating. As will undoubtedly please fans of the franchise, Mortal Kombat 2 has been given an “R” rating, due to “strong bloody violence and gore, and language.” While its predecessor equally boasted an R rating, it lacked the gore, and if you are a Mortal Kombat fan, you'd know that gore is what makes the tournament truly exciting.

Mortal Kombat 2 is directed by Simon McQuoid, with an October 2025 release date. McQuoid directs from a script penned by Jeremy Slater. Todd Garner serves as producer alongside James Wan, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh. When the sequel premieres, the film will see several faces from the 2021 film make a return, including Lewis Tan returning his role as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee returning her role as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada returning as Scorpion, Ludi Lin returning her role as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks returning as Jackson "Jax" Briggs, and Tadanobu Asano returning his role as Raiden.

We Have a Tournament to Look Forward To

Image via New Line Cinema

One of Mortal Kombat's main attractions is the fighting tournament itself, where Earthrealm champions fight to defend their world against other combatants from other worlds. The 2021 reboot skipped the tournament entirely, focusing more on the backstory of Cole Young and his ancestry traced back to Scorpion. Tan, who plays Young, has since revealed that Mortal Kombat 2 will in fact showcase the "tournament" afterall, with the film being “100 times better in the second movie based on what we learned from the first.” He added:

"I would say the tone is slightly different. It’s a little more ramped up. Like I said, it's hard to tackle and navigate that storyline because they did it with a new character that's not in the game, right? It’s like, whose story do we tell? How do we tell it? How do we introduce this to the audience of people that maybe don't know Mortal Kombat as well as some of the fans? We tackled that problem in the first movie, and now it’s just off to the races. We can just go for it. So, that's what the second movie has it's just wild, crazy, non-stop and is incredible."

With the tournament now well and truly in the works, this suggests that there will be a need for more characters to fill out the fighting roster. Some of these characters include Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Princess Kitana, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, the necromancer, Quan Chi (Damon Herriman) and Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel,

Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled to be theatrically released on October 24, 2025. You can find out more about the feature with our guide here. The first film is streaming on Max.