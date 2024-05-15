The Big Picture Mortal Kombat 2 set for theaters on October 24, 2025 with Simon McQuoid returning to direct.

Sequel continues Cole Young's journey as he faces conflict between Outworld and Earthrealm.

Film already filmed, with return of Sonya Blade, Jax, and Scorpion as Cole seeks Johnny Cage.

The fighting is set to continue, with Warner Bros. announcing a release date for Mortal Kombat 2. According to Deadline, the sequel to the video game adaptation will debut in theaters on October 24, 2025, more than four years after the premiere of its predecessor. Based on the popular video game of the same name, the Mortal Kombat movies take place in a universe where the major characters are capable of engaging in explosive fights thanks to their unpredictable abilities. And the sequel already has a couple of names attached to it, as the studio continues to work on post-production the film.

Simon McQuoid, who directed the first Mortal Kombat movie, returned to helm the sequel, with the filmmaker ready to continue Cole Young's (Lewis Tan) journey as a central piece of the conflict between the Outworld and the Earthrealm. Before taking the reigns of the franchise, McQuoid had been busy with titles such as The Stone Forest and The Night-time Economy, with the short films allowing the filmmaker to make the jump towards bigger movies. The screenplay for the sequel was written by Jeremy Slater, who previously worked on Moon Knight and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Mortal Kombat fans should be glad to know that the sequel has already been filmed, with principal photography coming to an end within the first weeks of this year. A release date confirmed for the final months of next year will give the team behind the sequel more than enough time to work on the story's heavy visual effects and editing. Mortal Kombat 2 will also feature the return of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks) and Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), as Cole goes on a quest to find Johnny Cage (Karl Urban). The adventure continues next year, in a movie produced by McQuoid, alongside James Wan and other executives.

What Was 'Mortal Kombat' About?

Close

The first Mortal Kombat movie was released during the pandemic, when movie theaters were barely making a recovery after extended closures. The adaptation was released simultaneously on Max, giving viewers the option of watching the explosive quest at home if they still didn't feel comfortable enough to go to a multiplex. The story based on a screenplay written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham followed Cole Young as he realized he was part of a bigger world. With the war between the Outworld and the Earthrealm at a critical point, it was up to the lead to determine the future of the world by competing in the tournament known as Mortal Kombat.

Mortal Kombat 2 premieres in theaters on October 24, 2025.