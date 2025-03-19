Mortal Kombat 2 is set to arrive in theaters in the fall, and with it will come the resumption of hostilities between two ancient warriors in Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, 2021’s Mortal Kombat live-action reboot first introduced Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi, a warrior in feudal Japan who was killed by a rival clan member, Bi-Han (Sub-Zero). Both were of the Shirai Ryu clan. Bi-Han is embodied by Joe Taslim, and after Hanzo's death, he is transformed into Scorpion in the Netherrealm, where his vengeance is still kindled against Taslim's Sub-Zero.

As Mortal Kombat 2 draws ever closer to a premiere, there arise questions regarding how that ancient rivalry will feature in the upcoming sequel. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, discussed Scorpion’s return, and teases what to expect from the character in the sequel. One of the key hints offered by Boon suggests that Sanada’s Scorpion will not be part of the core team battling Martyn Ford's Shao Kahn. Boon's comments read:

"He's certainly making appearances that are significant and necessary for the progress of other storylines. He plays a different role. He's not part of the 'Super Friends' trying to defeat Shao Kahn, but his appearance is key and it is very essential for certain parts."

Scorpion and Sub-Zero Are Still Vital to 'Mortal Kombat 2'