The Big Picture Karl Urban wraps filming for Mortal Kombat 2 as Johnny Cage, contributing to the action-packed fun.

The sequel will feature new characters, including Shao Khan, Princess Kitana, Noob Saibot, and Quan Chi.

The production of Mortal Kombat 2 has been smooth, potentially surpassing the original film's disappointing reception.

Fans of the Mortal Kombat universe have long since craved a modern, bloody, R-rated action film set in their world, and in a 2021 feature, Mortal Kombat, they got their wish. Earlier in the week, it was revealed that principal photography on the eagerly-awaited sequel, Mortal Kombat 2, had officially wrapped. Now, Karl Urban, who has joined the sequel as Johnny Cage, has shared a new photo of himself from the set, from what looks like his final day of production.

Though not in costume, the photo features a smiling Urban posing with MK2 branding alongside the name "Johnny Cage." The photo also hints presumably to what Johnny Cage might appear in the film, with Urban's hairstyle and facial hair looking quite similar to that spotted by the video game character. "That’s a picture wrap for me & Johnny Cage on Mortal Kombat 2!" the actor wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Massive thanks to our incredible crew, cast and phenomenal stunt team. Hands down the most action packed fun I’ve ever had on a film! Can’t wait for y’all to see it. Special thanks to everyone offset who helped make this time here on the Gold Coast Australia such a pleasure."

Having only begun filming in November 2023, following the delays incurred as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it would seem production on the sequel has been quick and smooth - hopefully resulting in an early arrival in theaters. While some might have been disappointed with the original movie, Mortal Kombat 2 has the potential to surpass its predecessor - and the addition of the likes of Urban only helps that case.

New Characters Arrive in 'Mortal Kombat 2'

Before filming wrapped on the sequel, producer Todd Garner had spent weeks teasing the arrival of various new characters. Joining Urban's Johnny Cage on the immortal stage of Mortal Kombat include the likes of Shao Khan (Martyn Ford) and Princess Kitana (Adeline Rudolph). A key feature of the Mortal Kombat universe is the concept of resurrection, and it is one that will be revisited with the arrival of the undead Noob Saibot and, to everyone's delight, the necromancer, Quan Chi (Damon Herriman). Mortal Kombat 2 will also feature other newcomers, including Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, and Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel. In the midst of this raft of new additions which point - hopefully to a more immersive storyline - the sequel will see cast members reprising their roles from the original including Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion among others.

Mortal Kombat 2 is yet to get a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for details.