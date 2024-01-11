The Big Picture Mortal Kombat 2 is being filmed, generating interest with the release of photos from the set showcasing the iconic weapons of Kitana and Shao Kahn.

Shao Kahn poses a greater threat than Emperor Shang Tsung in the first film, driven by his desire for territorial conquest and revenge for his daughter's death.

The sequel's plot promises complex family drama with Kitana's allegiance shifting from Kahn to Lord Raiden, adding to the hero story. New cast members include Adeline Rudolph as Kitana and Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn.

The gaming franchise Mortal Kombat birthed a 2021 movie which - while not being perfect - was brilliant enough to generate interest in a sequel, Mortal Kombat 2. While production on the sequel was hampered due to the strikes that rocked the industry last year, things have since swung back into motion. Since the return to filming, producer Todd Garner has been releasing photos from the film's set which has, in turn, given fans a lot to talk about. Garner's most recent offerings include the weapons of two main characters, a villain and a hero - Shao Kahn and Princess Kitana.

As part of his vision to keep fans engaged ahead of the arrival of the sequel, Garner shared an image of Scorpion's iconic weapon - kunai - last month. Now, the producer has shared images of the weapons belonging to Kitana and the realm conquering Kahn. The first image showcases the deadly steel fan wielded by Kitana, which is one of the famous weapons from the games. Shao Kahn's signature weapon, the Wrath Hammer, makes an appearance and it looks ever deadly. Just as in the games, the blunt weapon of death has spikes protruding from it, looking very much as intimidating as it does in the games as it seeks - without fail - to impale a few of the Outworld emperor's enemies.

In the 2021 film, Emperor Shang Tsung posed the greatest threat to the safety of Earthrealm and while he and his champions were formidable foes, Shao Kahn should prove to be a step-up in difficulty. In the first film, Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) kills Mileena, General Kahn's daughter and Kitana's sister. This singular act would most probably bring Kitana into conflict with the champions of Earthrealm leading hopefully to some epic showdowns. On the other hand, while Mileena's death might be a motivating factor for Shao Kahn, a greater driving force for him should be his desire for territorial conquest. With his vision of being "one win away" from being granted access to invade Earthrealm, General Kahn will wield the Wrath Hammer with a vengeance.

Potential Plots for 'Mortal Kombat 2'

The plot for the sequel, on the surface, seems pretty juicy. On the one hand, Hanzo Hasashi aka Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) should rekindle his rivalry with his arch nemesis, the undead Noob Saibot. Should the plot go the way of the games, the introduction of Kitana and Shao Kahn should bring a bit of complex family drama to accompany the fighting. Kitana working for Kahn who she believes to be her father before learning the truth and switching over to Lord Raiden's camp should make for a good hero story.

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to welcome new faces with Adeline Rudolph as Princess Kitana and Martyn Ford will play Shao Kahn. Other additions include Desmond Chiam playing King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel and Damon Herriman portraying the deadly Quan Chi.

Check out the images below: