As production starts on Mortal Kombat 2, it’s safe to say that fans are bound to get regular updates on the highly anticipated sequel in order to keep the hype going. The first of them comes barely a week after the cameras started rolling: A set photo that would be completely ordinary if not for a single word embedded on a chair. The word is “Baraka,” which confirms that one of the video game’s fan-favorite fighters is making its debut on the new iteration of the adaptation.

The photo was posted on Twitter by Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner, and it reveals that whoever is playing Baraka has a place to kick back in between takes. The ground in which the chair stands suggests that filming is taking place on location, or that a soundstage has been built to look like the outdoors — maybe Outworld? Considering that a lot of Mortal Kombat fights happen out in the open, it’s likely that the one featuring Baraka won’t be an exception.

The photo doesn’t reveal who is going to play the monstrous creature, which could suggest that Baraka will be a combination of motion capture, props and body doubles. Or maybe Garner just didn’t want to let the cat completely off the bag. In any case, Baraka’s presence points to a more generous budget that allows for a complex creature to be brought to life in the upcoming adaptation.

Like All Mortal Kombat Characters, Baraka Deserves Another Chance

Whatever Baraka’s participation in Mortal Kombat 2 is, it’s pretty safe to say it’ll join the villain ranks, as this is the position Baraka occupies in the video game series. On it, Baraka is a violent inhabitant of Outworld and his approach is frequently ruthless and deadly. All the way back in 1997, Baraka’s flesh and bone version was unveiled in infamous box office flop Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. He was then played by a stuntman (Dennis Keiffer), and there’s a chance that stunt performers take over the role in Mortal Kombat 2 as well.

A long-running Mortal Kombat film series is highly desired by fans of the game, which is one of the most popular titles of all time. Even though adapting a fighting game is no easy feat, the game itself proved that it could tell an ambitious story through its latest installments. Moreover, video game adaptations are reaching a new dawn, with competent productions like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the upcoming Gran Turismo trying different approaches that immensely pleased fans.

Even though the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot wasn’t a huge hit, it generated enough interest for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. to give it another try. This could be the make-it-or-break-it title for the franchise in cinemas, so chances are we’ll find out about other fan favorites joining the MK-ast soon.

Mortal Kombat 2 is yet to get a release date in cinemas. You can check out Tood Garner's post below: