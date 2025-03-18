There was much to admire about the 2021 live-action Mortal Kombat film, as the project earned a respectable $84 million at the box office against a budget of $55 million. One of its points of criticism was the lack of the iconic Mortal Kombat tournament itself, which pits Earthrealm warriors against those from Outworld. It is a flaw that will not be leveled at the upcoming sequel as Mortal Kombat 2 is set to bring the tournament in all its full glory. Looking ahead, franchise co-creator Ed Boon reveals how the sequel will weave the franchise's iconic tournament into the plot and how it drastically raises the stakes for the characters.

Mortal Kombat 2 will see the introduction of Shao Kahn, who will be played by Martyn Ford. Wielding his Wrath Hammer, Kahn is known as the emperor of Outworld who seeks the conquest of Earthrealm, and a window of opportunity exists with the iconic tournament. Boon, speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, reveals that the score of the tournament will be kept throughout the movie, and there will be a visual representation of this. Boon confirms that the tournament comes with real stakes that will shape the direction of the movie, and future installments in the franchise. Boon's comments read:

"They keep score throughout the movie. There's a visual representation of who is winning.... It's not just a tournament for the sake of a tournament. There are huge consequences, so you really are keeping score. And there are a lot of twists in it that keep you on your toes."

This 'Mortal Kombat' Tournament is a Significant One