Before successful video game adaptations like The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros, making a movie about a game with a legion of fans around the world had been a tricky business. However, back in 2021 WB took a shot with the highly popular Mortal Kombat and was pleasantly surprised as it emerged as a low-key box office success, which greenlit a sequel Mortal Kombat 2. The sequel has been long in the making, however, fans will have to wait some more to get a glimpse of the feature as it's set for a 2025 release. Nonetheless, recently actor Ludi Lin teased what’s in store for the patient fans.

“I hope you guys are ready for the next one,” Lin tells Screen Rant in a recent conversation, “We've been shooting this one forever, I'm back in Australia still shooting MK 2. I was here for almost a year last time.” The actor divulged that the sequel is going to be “pretty immense, everything is going to be bigger. The story's going to be great.” While the details about the upcoming project are kept tightly under wraps, it is expected that the upcoming film will be set in the backdrop of the tournament.

Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage Is Going to Blow Your Mind

One character who was notably missing for the 2021 film was fan favorite, Johnny Cage, so when Karl Urban’s casting as the iconic character was announced, fans were overjoyed. “Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, I hope you guys are ready because he's going to blow your socks off,” Lin teased. The actor went on to appreciate The Boys star revealing that Urban’s presence “really fills out the entire movie, he fills out the role,” adding, “There's just a level of expertise, there's some toolbox, the essence that they bring to the role just adds another dimension to it. In both cases I really look up to actors like this that can really bring a movie to the next level.”

Along with Urban and Lin, the movie also casts Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and Josh Lawson as Kano. Further rounding off the cast are Max Huang, Tati Gabrielle, Martyn Ford, Adeline Rudolph, and more.

Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled to be theatrically released on October 24, 2025. You can know more about the feature with our guide here..