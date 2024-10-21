It is now seemingly common place to adapt a vastly popular video game into live-action. However, that was not always the case. Prior to adaptations like The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros, Warner Bros. took a swing with the popular video game franchise, Mortal Kombat and delivered a decent outing in 2021. The film's success prompted the studio to take on the challenge of a sequel with Mortal Kombat 2, which is set for a 2025 release. After two previous attempts at live-action, the 2021 edition of Mortal Kombat became the third, and the best-received out of the trio of releases. However, the film was not without its criticisms, one of which was its fight scenes. Luckily enough, there seems to be a drive to improve in that regard in the coming sequel.

"Jax is in my DNA," Mehcad Brooks, the actor who plays Jax tells Screen Rant. "Love him. I understand him. He's a great guy." The actor goes on to confirm to the outlet that the coming sequel will have more fights than its predecessor. "And in this film, you're going to see a lot more of Jax's personality, a lot more of his humor, a lot more of what he believes, and some really, really awesome fighting. There are 27 fights in the movie, and we worked really hard to get those right." Putting it into context, the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot had a total of 17 fights, which means that MK2 has taken the initiative to bring more fights to fans.

Mortal Kombat 2 is set for an October 2025 release with the sequel directed by Simon McQuoid. The 2021 film might have skipped the Mortal Kombat tournament, but with the arrival of a host of thrilling characters like Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Princess Kitana, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, the necromancer, Quan Chi (Damon Herriman) and Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, we might get our tournament after all. Some familiar faces from the 2021 reboot will include Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and the aforementioned Brooks as Jax.

'Mortal Kombat 2' Will Be A Bloodier Sequel

Image via Warner Bros

Much of the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie revolved around Lewis Tan as Cole Young. A descendant of Sanada's Scorpion who is locked in an eternal feud of sorts with the undead Noob Saibot. During August's San Diego Comic Con 2024, Tan spoke in-depth with Collider’s Therese Lacson and offered details on what fans can expect from the sequel. More fights were hinted at, with the actor saying at the time:

"For the sequel, I can promise many more fights, much longer fights. It's very gory, it's very bloody. We have Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage. We have a good friend of mine, Adeline [Rudolph], who's playing Kitana. Martyn Ford is playing Shao Khan. There's a tournament in this one. That's all I can say before they get mad at me. But look, they really do listen to the people and what we learned from the first movie, and we’ve made it 100 times better in the second movie. I'm very excited for fans to see it."

Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled to be theatrically released on October 24, 2025. You can find out more about the feature with our guide here.