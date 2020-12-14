In the wake of Warner Bros. testing the might of "watching movies in a theater" by announcing their entire 2021 film slate will come out simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters, WB has further shifted several key films on this slate around their calendar. Tom and Jerry, the upcoming big-screen (er, and small screen) adaptation of the classic, chaotic cartoon, has moved from March 5, 2021 to February 26, 2021, a week earlier. But we're going to focus on another adaptation of a popular depiction of graphic, animated violence.

Mortal Kombat, the newest live-action adaptation of the fantastically fatality-fueled video-game-cum-multimedia franchise, has been delayed from its original release date of January 15, 2021 to April 16, 2021. To ease the pain — and to promote this unorthodox release method — we also have a look at a new Mortal Kombat poster. It looks, well, a lot like every other Mortal Kombat poster you may have seen, with that classic dragon logo and menacing typeface given just a whiff of clean modernization in its aesthetic.

Image via New Line Cinema

In other words: It rules! I will make no secret that I am a huge Mortal Kombat fan: Here's me yelling about how the first live-action adaptation is the best movie ever; here's me yelling about how the latest video game is the best video game ever). And while I'm of course disappointed to hear I'll have to wait a few months longer to experience this new live-action take on the property, I'm hoping it gives first-time director Simon McQuoid and producer James Wan ample time to craft their vision. It can't be any worse than Annihilation, right? Please??

Mortal Kombat now comes to theaters and HBO Max April 16, 2021; Tom and Jerry now comes to theaters and HBO Max February 26, 2021. Check out the new MK poster below; check out the Tom and Jerry trailer here.

Share Share Tweet Email

Bad Robot's Next Big TV Show Is About a Dragon Who Works on a 1950s Farm J.J. Abrams will executive produce the show about a poor family forced to hire a dragon to work their farm.