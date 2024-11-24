Arcane and Castlevania might be the first things that come to mind when one hears "Netflix" and "video game adaptations," but one of the more brutal video game movies is leaving the platform very soon. That movie is 2021's Mortal Kombat, which will be kicked off Netflix on December 16th. That means that fans of the long-running fighting game series should "get over here" until Netflix deals a fatality to the successful action film.

A remake of the 1995 Mortal Kombat film (one of the better early video game adaptations before their current renaissance with projects like Fallout and The Last of Us), 2021's Mortal Kombat does what the original could not by featuring the brutal violence and fast-paced action that the video games are notorious for. While this is a franchise known for having a recognizable ensemble of characters like the fiery Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) and the cold-hearted Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), the newest film centers around a brand-new character by the name of Cole Young (Lewis Tan). Cole is one of the select few "Earthrealmers" chosen to fight against the hostile Outworld in a vitally important tournament that will decide the fate of both worlds.

The Fight for Earthrealm Will Continue in 'Mortal Kombat 2'

Mortal Kombat 2021 was a moderate success upon its same-day theater and streaming release on Max, giving the film industry a much-needed win in the post-pandemic era. Couple that with the film not even getting to the titular "Mortal Kombat" tournament and a direct tease for fan-favorite character Johnny Cage, and a sequel to the film was all but inevitable. Thankfully, fans will only have to wait another year, as Mortal Kombat 2 is set to release on October 24th, 2024.

Not only is director Simon McQuoid set to come back for the sequel, but Mortal Kombat 2 will also feature a large bulk of the original film's cast and characters (even the ones that supposedly "died"). This includes Lewis Tan (Cobra Kai) as Cole Young, Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) as Scorpion, Joe Taslim (Warrior) as Sub-Zero, Jessica McNamee (The Meg) as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) as Jax, Josh Lawson (Superstore) as Kano, Tadanobu Asano (Shogun) as Raiden, Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as Liu Kang, Max Huang (Hidden Strike) as Kung Lao, and Chin Han (The Dark Knight) as Shang Tsung. Additionally, Mortal Kombat 2 is set to feature a slew of new characters that fans of the series will surely recognize, such as Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Quan Chi (Damon Herriman), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Sindel (Ana Thus Nguyen), and Baraka (CJ Bloomfield).

2021's Mortal Kombat is available to stream on Netflix until December 16. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Mortal Kombat franchise.

