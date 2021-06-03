Watch all your favorite fatalities from the comfort of your home!

Mortal Kombat is coming back to your home on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital. The blockbuster adaptation, which has finished its theatrical run with $81.1M, will be available for Premium Digital Ownership anywhere you digitally purchase films on June 11th. If you are more of a physical media fighter, the 4K Blu-ray combo pack and DVD will hit stores on July 13th.

The DVD release includes deleted scenes, but the 4K Blu-Ray combo pack is performing a flawless victory with its extras. Alongside deleted scenes, a number of featurettes are included in the release. Some of these include “Fight Koreography,” a look into the film’s choreography, and “Into The Krypt: Easter Eggs of Mortal Kombat,” which dissects the film’s many hidden Easter eggs and references. This collection of extras sound exciting for any MK fan, as they sound like they’re about to delve deep into the film’s production and development.

Along with the release announcement, the film’s 4K cover has also been released. Once again showcasing Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), the cover gives us another good look at the franchise’s classic logo. Mortal Kombat also starred Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

Mortal Kombat will hit digital platforms for Premium Digital Ownership on June 11th, while its physical release is marked for July 13th. Check out the 4K Blu-ray cover and list of extras below.

Deleted Scenes

From Game to Screen: The Making of Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat: Fan Favorite Characters

Fight Koreography

Into the Krypt: Easter Eggs of Mortal Kombat

Anatomy of a Scene

