Mortal Kombat is infamous for the high levels of gore and violence in its video game saga, and for a rather rocky road when it comes to feature film adaptations. While the most recent Mortal Kombat reboot in 2021 was solid enough to land a sequel, and the 1995 Mortal Kombat is still one of the best video game adaptations put to film, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation falsl short in every possible way. The plot is convoluted, even by Mortal Kombat standards, The fights are lackluster. The CGI is embarrassingly bad, even for its time.

But perhaps the biggest sin Mortal Kombat: Annihilation committed was killing off Johnny Cage in the first five minutes. The Hollywood superstar turned martial artist decides to challenge Outworld's emperor, Shao Khan (Brian Thompson) to a fight... and Khan simply snaps Johnny's neck. This was a shock, to say the least, as Johnny was a major part of the first Mortal Kombat film. But why, exactly, was Johnny Cage killed off so unceremoniously? Linden Ashby, who played Johnny in the first Mortal Kombat, revealed that it came down to age-old "creative differences".

Linden Ashby Wasn’t a Fan of 'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation's Script

Image via New Line Cinema

Anyone who brought tickets to Mortal Kombat: Annihilation in 1997 would probably notice that Johnny Cage looks a lot different; actor Chris Conrad portrays him in the opening sequence. Ashby spoke about why he didn't return to Annihilation during an interview with The Action Elite, saying that he wasn't a fan of the script:

I was doing something else when they did the sequel and they wrote a crappy part for me. I didn’t like the sequel script, I didn’t like the part they wrote for me in the sequel, and they weren’t going to honor my sequel deal. So, in a nutshell, that’s why.

Ashby's reaction is fairly understandable, given how Johnny Cage played a major role in the first Mortal Kombat. It turns out that filming Annihilation wasn't much fun for his replacement either. Though Cage was killed off, Chris Conrad was promised that the character could potentially return, but never did. For the most part, Conrad doesn't hold any animosity toward anyone involved, saying that he had a fun time and that the cast was "fun to be around."

Linden Ashby’s Performance As Johnny Cage Is One of the Best Parts of ‘Mortal Kombat’

Image via New Line Cinema

While it's shocking to see Johnny Cage get killed off so quickly in Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, it may have been because director John R. Leonetti realized that there was no matching Linden Ashby's performance. Ashby brought a sarcastic edge to Cage, which permeates nearly every interaction he has. When Cage has Outworld's four-armed prince Goro on the ropes, what is his first response? Get a jab in about his broken sunglasses, which apparently cost $500. Cage is also the most accessible character in the movie — especially when compared to Shaolin monk Liu Kang (Robin Shou), special forces operative Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson), and literal thunder god Raiden (Christopher Lambert). The fact that a big-shot Hollywood actor is the most relatable person in a supernatural martial arts movie is a testament to how wild Mortal Kombat lore can get, but also how good Ashby was in the role.

‘Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’ Overhauled Its Entire Cast