The overwhelming success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will no doubt herald a new flood of movies and television shows based on video games. It will also reignite the question: "What is the best video game movie?" Some might say it's Duncan Jones' Warcraft. Others might point to the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which saw the Blue Blur become a box office phenomenon. Some might even rise in defense of the Resident Evil films. But for my money, the best video game film adaptation remains Paul W.S. Anderson's Mortal Kombat.

‘Mortal Kombat’ Stuck to the Basics — And Was Better for It

Image via New Line Cinema

Based on the popular fighting video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, Mortal Kombat's story is fairly simple. The Thunder God Raiden (Christopher Lambert) assembles a trio of warriors: Shaolin Monk Liu Kang (Robin Shou), struggling actor Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby) and Special Forces agent Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson) to attend the Mortal Kombat tournament. Their victory will ensure that the sorcerer Shang Tsung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) and the forces of Outworld don't overwhelm the Earth.

Screenwriter Kevin Droney managed to distill the dense mythology of Mortal Kombat down to its basic building blocks: people using martial arts to save the world. And in the process, he also gave each character an issue that they couldn't quite punch their way out of. Liu Kang seeks vengeance against Shang Tsung for killing his younger brother Chan. Sonya has trust issues, not to mention she's hellbent on capturing the criminal Kano (Trevor Goddard). And Cage has a chip on his shoulder, as he's looking to prove he's a real martial artist. Having them deal with their issues helps ground the film — well, as much as a film featuring soul-sucking sorcerers and alternate dimensions can be grounded.

'Mortal Kombat' Boasts an Impressive Cast

Image via New Line Cinema

It also doesn't hurt that Anderson assembled an impressive cast for the film. Ashby is an upright scene-stealer and gets some of the film's most hilarious lines, especially when battling Goro (Kevin Michael Richardson). After the four-armed monstrosity crushes his trademark sunglasses, Cage lures him to a ledge and then kicks him off while saying "Those were $500 dollar sunglasses, asshole." Lambert matches his energy, playing Raiden as a bemused yet benevolent deity.

But the real standout is Shou as Liu Kang. While most martial arts heroes are often calm and composed, Shou shows a raw bubbling anger underneath Liu Kang's surface. That anger often erupts in his fights, and as Raiden points out, it will consume him unless he learns to control it. Shou and Ashby also have the best rapport in the film; early on, Cage mistakes Liu for a valet and asks him to take his bags. The Shaolin monk obliges...and tosses said bags in the ocean! Quips Cage: "Thank God I didn't ask him to park the car."

‘Mortal Kombat’ Definitely Excels in Its Fight Scenes

Image via Warner Bros.

The main draw of Mortal Kombat is its wide array of fighters, and the film more than lives up to that potential. Plenty of match-ups are spread throughout the film, including Sonya vs. Kano; Cage vs. the hellspawned ninja Scorpion (Chris Casamassa); and Liu Kang taking on both Sub-Zero (François Petit) and Reptile (Keith Cooke). These fights are made all the more impressive by the fact that all the actors involved did their own stunts. But nobody can top Wilson, who signed on to the film last minute and was literally learning on-set.

The fight scenes also make up for what many consider to be a glaring flaw in the film: its lack of gore. The Mortal Kombat films are well known for their brutal violence, including the trademark "fatalities." In contrast, the Mortal Kombat movie was rated PG-13, meaning little blood is spilled throughout the film. However, that doesn't mean the characters aren't allowed to use their special powers. Scorpion still utilizes his trademark "Get Over Here!" move — though his kunai has been replaced by a sentient serpent of sorts. Sub-Zero still freezes folks. And Shang Tsung still absorbs souls. The words "Flawless Victory!" are also uttered more than once, proving that despite the lack of gore, the film still understands why people love the games.

‘Mortal Kombat’ Spawned a Franchise

Image via New Line Cinema

Mortal Kombat also defied tradition by launching an entire franchise, beating Sonic to the punch, as well as its rival fighting franchise Street Fighter, which launched its own live action franchise one year earlier. Two years later, a sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation would hit theaters and feature the return of most of the cast. But unlike its predecessor, Annihilation was weighed down by clunky acting, subpar fight sequences, and a convoluted backstory that attempted to shove in as many characters from the video game as possible. Its television spinoffs, including the Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm animated series and Mortal Kombat: Conquest, fared far better. There was even an animated prequel film titled Mortal Kombat: The Journey Begins that gave more in-depth backstories to the other combatants. And, of course, it was only a stepping stone for Anderson, who continued to adapt other video games including the Monster Hunter and Resident Evil franchises.

To this day, the 1995 film continues to have a major influence on the Mortal Kombat franchise. Elements of the film made their way into Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, namely Liu Kang, Cage, and Sonya being selected by Raiden to defend Earth from the forces of evil. Lambert, Wilson, and Ashby would also reprise their roles for Mortal Kombat 11, with a DLC pack featuring their likenesses from the game. Even though the 2021 reboot hews far closer to the violence and intricate mythology that the games are known for, the first Mortal Kombat film is a great example of how to bring a video game to the big screen.