The colorful poster comes out just two weeks before Mortal Kombat comes to theaters.

Only two more weeks until we get to see Mortal Kombat, and Australian artist Boss Logic just released his special poster for the brutal film adaptation. The image was published on the artist’s Twitter account and brings attention to the fact that not only can audiences see Mortal Kombat in theaters and on HBO Max, they can also watch the gory film in IMAX.

This new poster showcases the conflict between Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Sub-Zero (Joe Taslin). Each side of the poster has a glow: orange for the fire of Scorpion, and blue for the ice of Sub-Zero, with the two ninjas faces in close-up. High above, Shang Tsung (Ng Chin Han) spreads his evil green energy, with other Kombatants align in the middle. We can see Mileena (Sisi Stringer), Kabal (Daniel Nelson), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax Briggs (Mehcad Brooks), Kano (Josh Lawson), Kung Lao (Max Huang), and Liu Kang (Ludi Lin). Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a brand new character created for the movie, is right behind the movie’s logo.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED:‌ New 'Mortal Kombat' Character Images Teases Villains and Heroes in All Their High-Def Glory

We’ve been flooded with new footage from the movie this last week, and fortunately, every new image looks to do a great job of bringing Mortal Kombat to life. The red band trailer in particular is bloody and brutal as Mortal Kombat is supposed to be, giving us hope this will indeed follow the game franchise’s singular aesthetics. Besides, our analysis of the first 13 minutes of the movie can give you a better idea of what to expect.

Mortal Kombat is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23. Check out the new poster below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Here’s What’s New to HBO and HBO Max in April 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Witcher' Prequel Series Loses Lead Jodie Turner-Smith Before Filming Starts The Netflix series takes place 1200 years before the events of Henry Cavill's show.

Read Next