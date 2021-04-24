But had she booked 'Invisible Man,' she might not have been able to do 'Mortal Kombat!'

Jessica McNamee has a lot to celebrate right now with Mortal Kombat’s April 23rd debut in theaters and on HBO Max. But, as one might imagine, the road to scoring the role of Sonya Blade wasn’t always a smooth one and Collider Ladies Night takes the time to revisit the steps one took to get to their latest accomplishment, and that includes both the highs and the lows.

Early on in the conversation, we put the focus on the audition process with McNamee offering up an audition high and also an audition low. McNamee made her feature debut in Sean Byrne’s excellent indie horror film, The Loved Ones (which is currently available to stream on Amazon), but her next feature project also marked a significant career milestone - making her very first American project.

Here’s what McNamee had to say about scoring a role in Michael Sucsy’s The Vow starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum:

“I was in Australia, I had just been on an Australian TV show there and I just wrapped. I had just finished that, and that came through and I put myself on tape from Australia and I got the role off tape and I was beside myself. I couldn’t believe it. I hadn’t worked in America before. I mean, talk about imposter syndrome; I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ Next thing I was just on a plane over here and shooting that movie! So that for me was definitely one of the most pivotal moments. That’s how I ended up here essentially, and now I live in LA so I have a lot of gratitude for that job.”

As for an audition low, McNamee laughed and admitted, “Look, I’ve had a bunch. It’s a brutal industry, as everyone in this business knows!” She then zeroed in on a fairly recent missed opportunity, a role in one of the biggest releases of 2020:

“I know I was in the mix for Invisible Man, but my beautiful friend Harriet Dyer got that. That was for the sister role. And I was really disappointed about that, but my friend Harriet got it and she’s so amazing and just such a beautiful person so I was also very happy for her to get that one. I know that was a bummer. And then, funnily enough, I got this I think weeks later. So I don’t think I could have done this had I done that, which is very interesting, too.”

If you’ve got to miss out on scoring a role, that’s the way to do it! Not only did a good friend wind up getting the part in The Invisible Man, but it also left the door open for McNamee to commit to Mortal Kombat. Wins all around right there! If you’re eager to hear about more of McNamee’s achievements over the years, be sure to check out our full Collider Ladies Night conversation in the video below:

