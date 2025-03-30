One of the deadliest characters in the Mortal Kombat universe has just been immortalized with a new collectible. Iron Studios has officially released the first images of a new Kung Lao figure from Mortal Kombat, showing the deadly warrior standing atop a pool of skulls, the remains of anyone foolish enough to face him. The figure is based on Kung Lao’s appearance in the Mortal Kombat video game franchise instead of Max Huang’s portrayal of the character in the 2021 film, a role that he will reprise in the sequel coming to theaters later this year. The new Kung Lao figure retails for $199.99 and is now available for pre-order from IronStudios.com. It will be shipped out worldwide later this year between October and December.

This isn’t the first time this year that Iron Studios has given a new figure to a character from the Mortal Kombat franchise. Not long ago, the company gave a figure to Reptile, one of the more underrated characters in the Mortal Kombat universe. Iron Studios has also given new collectibles to other iconic heroes and villains from other franchises so far this year, including a new figure for Namor, but it is based on his appearance in Marvel Comics and not Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Iron Studios also strengthened its Marvel partnership recently by announcing a new Daredevil: Born Again figure for Matt Murdock that bears an uncanny resemblance to Charlie Cox’s portrayal of the character in the Disney+ series. Spider-Gwen also got a new Iron Studios figure ahead of her return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was ripped off the release schedule and not given a new date.

What Do We Know About ‘Mortal Kombat II’?

Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to the 2021 film, has been set for release this year on October 24. Promotion for the film has begun its ramp-up over the last few weeks, as Warner Bros. released the first image of Johnny Cage in the film, who will be portrayed by Karl Urban. Director Simon McQuoid is returning to direct the sequel, which will be penned by Jeremy Slater instead of Greg Russo, Dave Callaham, and Oren Uziel. Hiroyuki Sanada, Martyn Ford, Lewis Tan, and Tati Gabrielle will all star in Mortal Kombat II.

The new Kung Lao Mortal Kombat figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the new images of the collectible above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of all things Mortal Kombat.