Even though many would consider December to be the jolliest month of the year, Netflix is delivering a gut punch to Mortal Kombat fans by dropping the 2021 title from its lineup on December 16. Breathing life back into the beloved video game-turned-film-franchise, the movie delivered a box office sweep and proved that maybe the martial arts fantasy world wasn’t quite finished with audiences yet. With its sequel finally set to release next year, fans will definitely want to check out the movie before it leaves the platform for good.

Ignoring the previous two films that came before it — 1995’s Mortal Kombat and 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation — filmmaker Simon McQuoid made his directorial debut with a brand-new telling of the beloved violent video game series. Blending the past with the present, the beginning of the movie transports audiences back to 17th-century Japan, where we see the origin story of Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) and are told about the titular fighting event. Skipping to the present day, Sub-Zero is on a mission to murder Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a martial arts fighter who’s down on his luck and has no idea that the sinister murderer is after him and his family. Once he discovers his ancestry, Cole wastes no time stepping up to the plate and accepting his challenge — beginning to assemble a group of brilliant fighters who will be able to fight off the Outworld and save Earthrealm.

Along with familiar names like Sub-Zero and Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) introduced in Mortal Kombat, audiences also got to see plenty of other familiar fighters step into the ring, including, Jessica McNamee (The Meg) as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson (The Little Death) as Kano, Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks (A Fall from Grace) as Jax, Max Huang (No Way Out) as Kung Lao, and Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun) as Raiden.

‘Mortal Kombat’ Hasn’t Hit Its Finishing Move Just Yet



While the 2021 film may have gone through years and years of development hell before it was able to make its grand debut, that certainly hasn’t been the case for its follow-up. Seeing what a solid win was scored with Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. has moved fairly swiftly in getting the second movie up and running. Right now, Mortal Kombat 2 is keyed up for a release on October 24, 2025, and promises to hold up to the title that came before it, having recently landed an “R” rating.

Head over to Netflix over the next few weeks before Mortal Kombat is wiped from the streamer’s lineup on December 16.

