A red band trailer for the 2021 animated Warner Bros. film Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of The Realms was released on the official Twitter for Mortal Kombat today. The new footage added showcases even more bloody scenes, as expected from one of the gaming world’s bloodiest action franchises ever, which the film is based on.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of The Realms follows fans’ favorite characters from the franchise after Lord Raiden’s decision to end the chaos brought on by Shao Kahn and his Outworld barbarians with one final Mortal Kombat tournament to determine the future for Earthrealm. And the tournament looks just as bloody as ever, along with the usual tidbits of humor sprinkled throughout the adventure, echoing what is found in the beloved Mortal Kombat game series.

The movie is an awaited sequel to the 2020 direct-to-video animated film, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. The story follows the undead ninja, Hanzo Hasashi, also known as Scorpion, after he loses his clan and family to an attack from a rival ninja clan, Lin Kuei. Hanzo proceeds to compete in an inter-dimensional tournament to save loved ones alongside those who compete to save Earthrealm from destruction. The sequel is expected to pick up where the first movie left off.

The film is expected to release in DVD and Blu-ray formats on August 31 and is rated R. The voice cast includes the talents of Joel McHale as Johnny Cage; Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade; Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi; Dave B. Mitchell as Raiden, Kintaro, Sektor, and more. Several voice actors from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge continue their roles in this film.

Check out the red band trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of The Realms below:

