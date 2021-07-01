Warner Bros. has released the trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, a new animated feature-length film that follows last year’s hit Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. Inspired by one of gaming’s most famous franchises, the new Mortal Kombat animated films don’t hold any punches back, as the new trailer shows the sequel will get even more brutal.

The trailer teases Shao Kahn leading his forces to invade Earthrealm, forcing Lord Raiden and the Earth kombatants to participate in one final Mortal Kombat. This last tournament will not only decide the fate of Earthrealm but also of every other realm. The trailer also teases an ancient prophecy involving a child with a soul so pure it can save all the realms. As Lord Raiden tells the kombatants, this child is Liu Kang, who in the first film was declared the champion of the Mortal Kombat.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge was the first animated Mortal Kombat project since the short-lived 1996’s series Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm. The animated feature was also the first Mortal Kombat film ever to get an R-rating by the MPAA. Even without precedents, the direct-to-film release of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge was a massive success for Warner Bros., pleasing both long-term fans and critics.

After helming Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, Ethan Spaulding directs the sequel from a script by Jeremy Adams (Justice Society: World War II). Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is produced by Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders) and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight), while Sam Register acts as executive producer. Ed Boon, who co-created the Mortal Kombat franchise with John Tobias, is credited as a creative consultant.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will be available on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31. Pre-orders will be available for the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack beginning June 28. As for Digital, preorders will be available from July 8. Check out the new trailer and the film's synopsis below.

“In Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, our team of heroes is besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn - forcing Raiden and his group of warriors into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms. Now our heroes must travel to Outworld in order to defend Earthrealm and, simultaneously, Scorpion must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being - which would mean certain destruction of all things in the universe. Time is short and the stakes are high in this action-packed continuation of the Mortal Kombat journey. ”

