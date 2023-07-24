The Mortal Kombat Legends series is back, and this time it's heading back to the '80s and the height of classic action movies. Where the last animated film from Warner Bros. saw Manny Jacinto's Kenshi rise to the occasion to become a defender of Earthrealm, this latest installment, Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match will follow Earthrealm's wisecracking action star Johnny Cage (Joel McHale). His dream of being a Hollywood A-lister is put on hold when his co-star goes missing, and he's drawn into a real-life action movie where he has to battle evil cultists. A new red band trailer shows just how bloody it'll get as Cage puts his martial arts prowess to the test in a dangerous new journey.

From the moment the trailer begins, it already breathes the '80s from its music to the epic narration. Cage is his typical self - incredibly confident with stereotypical Hollywood good looks, plenty of wisecracks, and a passion for action. He wasn't always so awesome, though, only becoming the badass he is now with the help of martial arts. His machismo is put to the test, however, when he finally faces real danger in the form of an evil cult threatening all of humanity. These are the forces of Netherrealm, and they're after a scroll in Johnny's possession in order to complete their grand scheme. Although he may be a simple action star, Cage's dedication to martial arts makes him a powerful threat, spin-kicking heads off and breaking bones while still keeping cool. It's clear he'll have his work cut out for him as his missing co-star, Jennifer (Jennifer Grey), may have a role in the evil cult's plans, and he'll ultimately have to confront one of the Mortal Kombat series' big bads, Shinnok (Robin Atkin Downes).

Who Is the Cocky Action Star Johnny Cage?

Cage has long been a fixture of the Mortal Kombat series, appearing in the original 1992 game and remaining a constant presence as the sort of comic relief for the series. Although he's not exactly known for his intelligence, and his arrogance and antics got on the nerves of his fellow Earthrealm defenders, he's since matured into one of the most stout protectors there is, keeping his humor intact and even becoming a dad in the meantime. Community star McHale gives him glorious life here, but reports suggest fans could soon see Cage in live-action, too, with Karl Urban believed to be playing him in Mortal Kombat 2.

Image via Warner Bros. Animation, NetherRealm Studios

RELATED: 'Mortal Kombat' Video Game Adds Homelander, Peacemaker, and More to Lineup

Who Co-Stars With Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match?

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match features a starry and very fun cast with McHale, Grey, and Downes joined by Futurama veteran Phil Lamarr, voice-acting icon Grey DeLisle, and the late-great Gilbert Gottfried alongside Dusan Brown, Zehra Fazal, Kelly Hu, Matt Yang King, Matthew Mercer, Dave B. Mitchell, and Armen Taylor. Ethan Spaulding is back at the helm with a script written by Justice League: Warworld's Jeremy Adams.

In addition to the film, the home release will include a few special features that are sure to delight long-time Mortal Kombat fans. Beyond the featurette with McHale and audio commentary, a trailer for Ninja Mime, Cage's in-universe hit based on the work of Jean-Claude Van Damme and a running joke of the franchise, is also wrapped into the package for more 80s action goodness. See the descriptions below:

What Would Johnny Cage Do? (featurette) – Step inside the VO Booth with Joel McHale and Jennifer Grey and go behind the scenes with the filmmakers to learn the challenges they withstood to bring Johnny Cage’s 80s action film to life.

Ninja Mime Trailer – Relive the trailer for the greatest 80s action film ever made: NINJA MIME!

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match Audio Commentary – Join Producers Rick Morales and Jim Krieg and Screenwriter Jeremy Adams on an audio adventure recounting the totally tubular tale of bringing Johnny Cage’s 80s awesomeness to life.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match comes to home video on October 17. Check out the trailer below.