‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge’ Revealed in Epic First Trailer

GET OVER HERE! … and watch the first trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge! The new R-rated animated effort from Warner Bros. is here to kick all kinds of ass in a multi-dimensional throwdown that pits the heroes of Earth versus the worst that Outworld, Netherrealm, and others have to offer. If you’ve never played the games or watched any of the other myriad of adaptations, it looks like this movie is going to take you back to the beginning. And we’re here for it. As the first trailer shows, WB animation is taking a rare step outside of its traditional DC Comics fare to deliver a new kick-punching action flick. Check it out below!

Batman: Assault of Arkham’s Ethan Spaulding is directing and Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans’ Jeremy Adams wrote the script. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge stars Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, Grey Griffin as Kitana & Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is set to arrive on home video this spring.



Check out the first trailer for the R-rated Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge here: