Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the latest entry in the animated film series based on the iconic fighting game franchise, has just had its release date announced by Warner Bros. The upcoming third installment in the series starring the blind warrior Kenshi Takahashi will arrive on digital on October 9, with it releasing on 4K UHD Blu-ray a few days later on October 11.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind follows the story of a young and cocky warrior named Kenshi who steps up to face the power-hungry Kano, who has made it his mission to conquer all of Earthrealm. When Kenshi does not kneel to the would-be conqueror, he has his eyesight taken from him. With a mystical sword and the tutelage of Kuai Liang, Kenshi must once again find his confidence and prepare himself to battle Kano and save the world. The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD ComboPack for $29.99 SRP in the US and Canada for $34.99 SRP, as well as Blu-ray+Digital for $24.99 SRP in the US, Blu-ray at $29.99 SRP in Canada, and Digital for $19.99.

The Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray versions of the film will also come with four Special Features that take you behind the scenes of the movie's creation, including an exploration of Kenshi's evolution from game to film, a deep cut on bringing the Black Dragon Clan to life, deleted animatics, and a full audio commentary from director Rick Morales and screenwriter Jeremy Adams.

Image via Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind was directed by Morales and sees Adams once again writing the script, having previously penned the two previous Mortal Kombat animated films, Scorpion's Revenge and Battle of the Realms. The Good Place star Manny Jacinto will be portraying the film's lead, Kenshi, with David Wenham playing the villainous Kano. The cast of the animated film also includes Ron Yuan, Keith Silverstein, Courtenay Taylor, Yuri Lowenthal, Artt Butler, Imari Williams, Patrick Seitz, Sumalee Montano, Lei Yin, and Debra Wilson. In addition to directing, Morales also serves as a producer alongside Jim Krieg, with Sam Register and NetherRealm Studios’ Ed Boon, co-creator of the original video game series, being executive producers.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is set to release on digital on October 9, with it releasing on 4K UHD Blu-ray a few days later on October 11. Check out the trailer below: