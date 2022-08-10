Warner Bros. has a new installment of their Mortal Kombat animated movies on the way with Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind and a new trailer teases the origins of the sightless swordsman Kenshi. The new film will center on Kenshi as he rises up to challenge Kano, who is set on making all of Earthrealm bend the knee to him. When Kenshi suffers a brutal defeat to Kano, and loses his eyesight in the process, he seeks tutelage under the retired warrior Kuai Liang to reform himself as a proper Earthrealm defender.

The trailer kicks off with Kano's invasion as Kenshi's village is forced to kneel before Kano as their new king. He and a band of other familiar Mortal Kombat faces, including Kabal and Shang Tsung, waste no time killing their way to power, showing off a bit of the blood and gore the franchise is known for. In Kenshi's rush to find a way to defeat them and save the people, he's blinded by a rush of souls from within a well after being manipulated by Shang Tsung, a moment that crushes his spirit and marks the beginning of his hero's journey. Upon finding an ancestral sword that can guide him without sight, he seeks help from Kuai Liang to redeem himself. While he's hesitant to train the undisciplined Kenshi, Liang takes on the pupil, seemingly growing fonder of the young man as he molds him into a righteous Earthrealm protector.

Kenshi is a fan favorite from throughout the Mortal Kombat franchise and his skills are on full display throughout the back half of the trailer. He does battle with the other Outworld forces before confronting Kano himself. There's some impressive animation as Kenshi shows off all he's learned, though the ending shows it doesn't always work out for him. He gets captured and strung up by Kano's forces, but even in such a situation, he's completely confident. It's here that we get a brief tease of his savior Sub-Zero, aka Kuai Lang, who shirks retirement and comes in with a blast of cold to save his pupil.

The Good Place and Top Gun Maverick star Manny Jacinto leads the voice cast as Kenshi with David Wenham, Ron Yuan, Keith Silverstein, Courtenay Taylor, Yuri Lowenthal, Artt Butler, Imari Williams, Patrick Seitz, and Debra Wilson also set to star. Rick Morales directed the film which was written by Jeremy Adams who also penned the previous Mortal Kombat animated films Scorpion's Revenge and Battle of the Realms.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind arrives as a sequel to New Line Cinema's 2021 live-action Mortal Kombat film gets underway. It was confirmed in July that Simon McQuoid would be returning to lead the franchise forward with Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater in tow. Little is known about the film or when it could release, but the animated film should be a fun treat to tide fans over in the meantime.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind releases later this year. Check out the trailer below: