The Big Picture Mortal Kombat succeeded with fans, prompting a sequel, despite a modest budget and minimal CGI effects.

Lead actor Lewis Tan endured intense physical challenges during filming, showcasing his dedication to the role.

The movie featured Japanese stars Hiroyuki Sanada, adding to its appeal and setting the stage for a 2025 sequel.

Among Warner Bros.’ unfortunate roster of 2021 movies that received a simultaneous release in both theaters and on streaming, Mortal Kombat emerged as a low-key box office hit. In addition to earning a mostly positive response from the exacting fans of the source video games, the movie was deemed successful enough to warrant a sequel. It’s always difficult to please a long-running franchise’s core fan-base, but the Mortal Kombat movie appeared to come out largely unscathed. In an age where more and more major Hollywood productions are leaning on CGI and other digital tools to enhance action, however, Mortal Kombat seemingly relied on actual stunts to immerse audiences into the film’s world.

The film’s lead star, actor Lewis Tan, spoke to Collider’s Therese Lacson at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con about his surprisingly intense experience shooting an action scene for the movie. He said that he was paired with an actual martial artist for the sequence, which was filmed across three days in testing conditions that extracted the best out of him. In the film, Tan played an MMA fighter named Cole Young, who is pulled into the mythological world of the games when he is forced to defend his family against an unprovoked attack and uncover his magical lineage. Tan recalled his pressure-packed first day on set, and the realization that he had a few days later, when he finished filming the fight sequence. In his own words:

“Let's talk about the first movie. The very first thing that I shot for Mortal Kombat was literally the opening of that MMA fight. I shot it with an actor slash martial artist named Ian Streetz. He's a 13-time Lethwei champion. If you don't know, Lethwei is like Muay Thai boxing, but with headbutts and no gloves, so it’s bare-knuckled. This guy has won 13 of these fights and he is my first day one fight of Mortal Kombat where you have a huge crowd watching. Obviously there's a lot of pressure. It's the first day and I had to fight this guy. I fought him for three days straight. That was really intense. Although the production designer did an incredible job to make it look very rough, the actual floor of the mat of the ring in the arena felt like sandpaper. My skin was rubbing against it, and by the end, both Ian and I had lost skin on our toes, feet, elbows - everything. I knew what I was in for once I finished those three days.”

The 'Mortal Kombat' Movie Managed to Find a Theatrical Audience During the Pandemic

Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat was produced on a fraction of the amount that studios spend on franchise properties these days. It ended up grossing almost $85 million worldwide against a reported budget of $55 million. Incidentally, the movie also featured the legendary Japanese stars Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada in supporting roles. Both actors have obviously gained immense popularity since then, having recently appeared in the hit series Shogun. Sanada and Asano will return, along with Tan, for Mortal Kombat 2, which is set for an October 2025 release. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.