With Mortal Kombat’s release getting closer, Warner Bros. keeps spoiling us with more exclusive footage of the fights we’ll get to see next week. In a new featurette, the cast and crew talk about how the original games are the main source of inspiration for the fighting scenes, and why you should be afraid of Joe Taslim’s Sub-Zero.

In the featurette, director Simon McQuoid explains how his goal was to respect the classic elements of the Mortal Kombat video game franchise. That includes, of course, building “sickeningly violent” fatalities, the deadly moves from the fighting game that allows a player to kill their enemy in a brutal and bloody way. We also get to see Kung Lao (Max Huang) actually saying “Flawless Victory” after a fight, the words that show up on the screen if you win a battle without ever getting hit. For fans, it’s a pleasure to see all these nods to the games make their way into the movie.

The new footage also shows us more of how some fights were made, with all the cast dedicated to learning the proper move sets to make the action more credible. The highlight of the footage is a fight between Kabal (Daniel Nelson) and Liu Kang (Ludi Lin). So far, we haven’t seen a lot of Kabal, and the new footage confirms the villain will be shown with his usual super-speed.

When talking about fights, McQuoid also underlined how impressive cast member Joe Taslim’s work is on set. Actor Mehcad Brooks, who plays Jax, also shared how intimidated he was after seeing Taslim training. As Brooks says, his first reaction was being scared about fighting Taslim, even if all the fight was choreographed. Taslim is described as being so fast that, in some scenes, the director actually had to ask him to slow down so the cameras could properly capture the fighting choreography the movie needed. As Brooks reminds us, this has only reportedly happened to two people: Taslim and Bruce Lee. That’s one hell of a compliment!

We’ll soon see how this dedication paid off when Mortal Kombat releases in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23. Check out the new footage below.

