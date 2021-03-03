We’re a little over a month away from the release of Mortal Kombat, the latest big-budget adaptation of the hit video game franchise from director Simon McQuoid and producer James Wan. The film’s red band trailer was released a few weeks ago and quickly set viewing records as eager fans watched (and rewatched) the footage for glimpses of their favorite characters beating the brakes off of each other with their signature moves from the games. The trailer even teased a handful of the franchise’s iconic fatalities, grotesquely violent finishing blows used to humiliate your opponent after beating them senseless. But according to the filmmakers, some characters might have a few new tricks up their sleeves.

RELATED: 27 Things We Learned About the New 'Mortal Kombat' Movie From Our Set Visit

During a 2019 set visit in Australia that Collider attended, Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner broke down a visual effects sequence involving Ludi Lin, who plays franchise hero Liu Kang. Liu Kang sports a number of mystical abilities in the video games, including the ability to throw fireballs and pummel foes with a gravity-defying series of bicycle kicks. He can also summon a dragon, which we catch a glimpse of in the red band trailer. But the sequence Garner describes seems to indicate Liu Kang may have received something of an upgrade:

"We run Ludi through first, who is playing Liu Kang. But since he doesn’t move like a normal person, we run him through, but then you do a pass without him, with just the characters chasing him, so that we can move him through time quickly. It’s a plate, essentially. It’s essentially a plate with an actor that’s moving in it, that we can now move Liu Kang in as fast or wherever we want him in time and space."

Image via New Line Cinema

It’s a little inside baseball, but Garner is explaining how a visual effects shot is accomplished by filming the different elements of the shot separately so that they can be combined together later (which is called compositing). The thing for Mortal Kombat fans to take note of is the mention of how Liu Kang "doesn't move like a normal person" and how this technique is being used to replicate his ability to travel through time and space, which is not an ability he typically has.

So the big question is, will Liu Kang be able to bend reality around him? Is that an ability he’s going to learn in the film, perhaps a special power given to him by the Elder Gods? Is it simply the movie’s way of explaining how he is able to conjure fire dragons and zoom through the air like a man-sized torpedo? Or is it merely how Garner chose to explain how compositing works and we're reading entirely too much into it? Luckily we only have a few more weeks to wait until we can find out for ourselves, but until then, I will watch the red band trailer for the 100th time and keep a keen eye out for any time-and-space-bending shenanigans.

Mortal Kombat hits theaters and HBO Max April 16.

KEEP READING: 'Mortal Kombat' Director Promises "the Best Fights That Have Ever Been on Film"

Share Share Tweet Email

Why ‘The Knick’ Was Cancelled, According to Steven Soderbergh "The show did not do for Cinemax what it was intended to do."