We are less than one month away from the release of Mortal Kombat, and a new set of images is here to keep us hyped while we wait. Warner Bros. has revealed three brand new pictures for the movie, while a set of high-resolution shots taken from the official trailer allows us to get an even better look at the adaptation.

Mortal Kombat was recently delayed by one week, and will now premiere on April 23. These new images will have to tide us over until the movie is finally released. The cast of characters featured in the film is huge, which gives fans of the franchise a lot of hope this will be a faithful adaptation of the games. The R-rating also ensures all the blood and violence we know from the franchise will be properly featured in the movie. From what we could already see in the trailer, and can confirm in the high-resolution new images (breakdown below), there’ll be no lack of action for our Kombatants.

Image via Warner Bros.

In the first of the fresh images, we have a new look at the fight between Bi-Han (Joe Taslin) and Hanzo Hasashi (Hiroyuki Sanada), without their respective ninja uniforms of Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Hasashi seems to have the upper hand in this image, pressing a kunai against Bi-Han's face.

Image via Warner Bros.

The second image shows Mileena (Sisi Stringer) standing menacingly between Reiko, with the hammer, and Kabal (Daniel Nelson), with the facemask. We still don’t know who plays Reiko in the movie, and this is one of the clearer looks yet at the villain.

Image via Warner Bros.

Finally, the last new image gives us another close of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), with her fists clenched and ready for battle.

The rest of the images shared by Warner Bros. are taken straight from the trailer, or from previous shots we got to see these last few weeks. Even if they are already known, the high-resolution allows us to see scenes from the movie with a lot more detail. Besides, this is a perfect opportunity to test your Mortal Kombat knowledge and identify every featured character.

Image via Warner Bros.

The first image has Shang Tsung (Ng Chin Han) conjuring some sort of evil energy in front of a character that’s easily recognizable by his hat, Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano).

Image via Warner Bros.

We also have a close-up of protagonist Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a brand new character who will make his debut in the Mortal Kombat movie.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Next, we get to see Scorpion engulfed into flames in a frozen room, which is definitely the work of Sub-Zero. We're also afforded a better look at the moment when Sub-Zero freezes the weapon of Jackson “Jax” Briggs (Mehcad Brooks).

Image via Warner Bros.

We already know, from the trailer, that Sub-Zero will also freeze Jax’s real arms, leading to the warrior gaining his new metal appendages. The high-resolution also gives us a clear shot of Lord Raiden, under bolts of lightning dropping from the sky.

Image via Warner Bros.

The rest of these high-res shots are more familiar and images we've seen before, but we're definitely getting a much better glimpse at some of Mortal Kombat’s main characters (some of them whether we want it or not). There's Jax with his new metal arms...

Image via Warner Bros.

Mileena licking blood from her signature dagger-like sai! Is it too early to say iconic?

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) is ready to conjure some fireballs and we've got a gnarly close-up of Kano’s (Josh Lawson) disfigured face, before the addition of his laser eye.

Image via Warner Bros.

To wrap up everything, here's another shot of Sonya Blade from the desert scene where she takes Kano down.

Each image is a treat for fans of Mortal Kombat, and even if April 23 can't come any sooner, we'll still be counting down the days until the release date.

