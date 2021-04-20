As well as the origin of "Get Over Here!"

HBO Max has released the opening seven minutes of the upcoming Mortal Kombat ahead of its release this Friday, and fans may be surprised to see the film open with so much non-ripped-open heart.

The sequence serves as the origin of the epic ninja rivalry between two of the most iconic characters in Mortal Kombat history: Scorpion and Sub-Zero. When we meet them, though, they are simply Hanzo Hasashi (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Bi-Han (Joe Taslim). Our own Gregory Lawrence had the chance to watch an extended version of this opening prologue last month, and found it to be oddly captivating, and "more than effective in aligning ourselves to the emotional endearment and journey of the characters."

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: New 'Mortal Kombat' Footage Teases More Fighting Scenes and Game-Accurate Fatalities

Indeed, the opening seven minutes are devoid of over-the-top gore, and focus on Hanzo's quiet family life instead. Then, everything changes when the Lin Kuei clan attacks. Rather than an entertaining and thrilling action scene, Bi-Han's massacre of Hanzo's family is brutal and emotional, more like the opening scene of Inglourious Basterds than the big, sprawling action of something like Godzilla vs. Kong. And much like that kaiju film, the opening of Mortal Kombat definitely wants its audience to feel more sympathy for one character over the other, with Bi-Han getting the short end of the stick. Of course, it's likely that things will change over the course of the film when Scorpion becomes the villainous specter we know and love.

After the trailers already showcased all the brutal violence and fan service, it's a smart move to release this opening scene online, teasing that this adaptation of Mortal Kombat is more than just cool fights — it's got heart. Making us feel bad for a character while simultaneously making us cheer as someone gets their spine ripped out from their body is a tough tightrope to walk, but this movie might just pull it off.

As we approach the release of the latest video game film adaptation, the pressure is on for Mortal Kombat to not only live up to its goretastic reputation, but to the 1995 film — which still holds up! Already, producer Todd Garner is dreaming of an extended Mortal Kombat universe that could go on for "years and years."

Mortal Kombat will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23. You can watch the opening scene below.

KEEP READING: Why 1995’s ‘Mortal Kombat’ Is the Rare Video Game Movie That Works

Share Share Tweet Email

Apple Unveils New 4K Apple TV, Siri Remote and More Apple's first event of 2021 had some pretty exciting product updates.

Read Next