The release of New Line's Mortal Kombat has officially been delayed by another week, according to reports. The gloriously bloody video game film adaptation had originally been scheduled for an April 16 release but is now being pushed back to April 23.

Per Deadline, this decision seems to come mostly on the heels of Warner Bros.' upcoming release of Godzilla vs. Kong tomorrow, which is likely to have the biggest box office performance of any movie in a full year. Although the monster mash-up movie will also be available for streaming on HBO Max, its international release has seen incredible returns already, including a $70.3 million debut on opening weekend.

Mortal Kombat has been a much-anticipated film since the release of its red band trailer, which broke viewership records in its first week, beating previous contenders Logan and Deadpool 2 within the first four days. No wonder, though; it's jam-packed with characters and Easter eggs for even the most casual fans to pore over.

With that in mind, it's understandable that Warner Bros., which merged with New Line back in 2008, wouldn't want to be in direct competition with itself, especially since both movies are already getting lots of positive buzz and with COVID-19 vaccinations rolling out, a successful theatrical performance for Mortal Kombat will be an even likelier possibility. Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan, the film stars Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young, as well as those actors playing Mortal Kombat mainstays: Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Joe Taslim (Bi-Han/Sub-Zero) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion), among others.

Mortal Kombat will now earn a tandem release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23.

