Mortal Kombat star Joe Taslim has revealed that not only does he want to show up in future installments as Noob Saibot, but he’s also hoping for a prequel that would follow Bi-Han during his early days with the Lin Kuei before he became Sub-Zero.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taslim revealed that he’d love to come back as Noob Saibot in a Mortal Kombat sequel, the undead wraith who was initially introduced as a member of the Brotherhood of the Shadow before ultimately being revealed as Sub-Zero all along.

Taslim said, "Yes, that's the next transformation of the character. If the fans want this franchise to continue, then there's a strong chance that the next step for Bi-Han is to play Noob Saibot. Fingers crossed, but I hope it happens because I definitely want to play that character." Not only that, but Taslim wants to see a prequel exploring Bi-Han’s training with the Lin Kuei after he was snatched from his family following the murder of his parents and trained to become a deadly assassin.

“The most interesting path, in my opinion, is to do a prequel. It would be a story about Bi-Han and his training in the Lin Kuei. When he got abducted by the Lin Kuei, his parents were killed. So it would be the process of him and his brother becoming assassins.… We would get to see two future Sub-Zeros in one movie, and that would be intriguing."

In our interview with Mortal Kombat writer Greg Russo said that when it came to the first film, he "always saw it as leading up to something bigger." The last scene of the movie is certainly hinting at a sequel, and the fact Mortal Kombat doesn’t even feature the titular tournament makes one think that Warner Bros. is hoping this will be the first of many films. While it's not clear what the future holds for Sub-Zero, Taslim has already revealed that he’s contracted for multiple future films.

Mortal Kombat is currently in theaters and is streaming on HBO Max. As for any future sequels or prequels, it's unclear what Warner Bros. has in store for this franchise or for Sub-Zero.

