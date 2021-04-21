In a new interview with Variety, actor Joe Taslim revealed that he’s signed on for four more Mortal Kombat sequels to portray the iconic villain Sub-Zero, if Warner Bros. decides to move forward with the franchise. With the news coming days before the film is scheduled to premiere this week, it seems that Warner Bros. is hopeful that Mortal Kombat will finally break the curse of poor video game adaptations and launch a new series for the studio.

Taslim broke the news during his appearance on the Just for Variety podcast, saying "if this one’s successful, maybe we do more." He also spoke on his relationship with the legendary game franchise, which began when he was just 12 years old:

“I was born in South Sumatra. We were poor so I didn’t have the console because it’s expensive. I went to my friend’s house every day to play the game. But you get there and there are like 10 kids lining up. Who wins keeps playing…so it takes me to get to my part like 40 minutes.”

Actors signing on for multiple films before studios even know the success of the first film is nothing new in Hollywood. Marvel is well known for signing its MCU actors to multiple-film deals before their first appearance on screen in case their character is needed for future productions.

If Mortal Kombat turns out to be a hit at the box office, it makes sense that Warner Bros. would want to lock in the actor behind its most important character, Sub-Zero, to a long-term deal — especially one that is reportedly so good at martial arts stunts that he not only terrified the crew, but had to be asked to slow down his moves so they could be captured on-camera.

Mortal Kombat is set to release in theaters and HBO Max this Friday, April 23.

