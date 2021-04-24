Depending on who you ask, the new Mortal Kombat film either does a lot of things right or a lot of things wrong. One thing that is indisputable is that the subtitles for one key scene are completely wrong. As spotted on Twitter, the film’s subtitles on HBO Max seemed a little bit confused about what exactly a “fatality” is. You know, one of the most memorable parts of the game.

Somehow, instead of saying the simple phrase “fatality,” the subtitles read [Kang speaking foreign language] which is both strangely humorous and also bizarre to see, as Collider independently confirmed per the below image. Then again, this is not the first time there has been a glitch on the streaming platform.

Image via HBO Max

Back in March, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was just about to release when there was a bit of mixup. For a good while, if you started watching Tom & Jerry you would actually see the entirety of Snyder’s film playing instead. While the battles between cat and mouse can often get violent, they certainly are very different from a four-hour R-rated superhero film.

While the error with Mortal Kombat is certain to be fixed soon, it still is a pretty silly thing to let slip, and an unfortunate one. No spoilers, but the scene in question is a big moment as one character ends another in glorious fashion. I’m not saying that this glitch undercuts the triumphant moment entirely, but it still takes away from the excitement of the scene.

The movie itself is still a fun time and there don’t seem to be any other significant oversights that are coming to light with the captions. However, maybe we aren’t looking hard enough. At some point, they may refer to a “flawless victory” as [Raiden speaking foreign language] and we just haven’t found it yet.

Mortal Kombat is currently playing in theaters as well as streaming on HBO Max.

