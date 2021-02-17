An intense new motion poster for the Mortal Kombat character Scorpion has arrived to herald the impending trailer premiere of the Warner Bros. movie before its HBO Max release. The new, live-action Mortal Kombat movie is based on the iconic video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. This Mortal Kombat movie is directed by Simon McQuoid and stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, an MMA fighter who discovers he has a personal connection to otherworldly group of fighters who will help him face down the supernatural villain Shang Tsung.

Warner Bros. has unveiled an exciting motion poster of Scorpion ahead of the premiere of the Mortal Kombat trailer on Thursday, February 18. The character, also known as Hanzo Hasashi, is played by Westworld alum Hiroyuki Sanada.The Scorpion motion poster is the last of the Mortal Kombat character motion posters to be released. It arrives just one day after more character motion posters were released on the official Mortal Kombat movie Twitter account.

The Scorpion poster reveal also comes on the heels of some exciting glimpses of Mortal Kombat which have been released over the last month. Back in January, fans were gifted with tons of photos featuring key franchise characters like Liu Kang, Kano, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Jax Briggs, and Kung Lao. We've also seen teases of footage from Mortal Kombat mixed into general promotional teasers for the Warner Bros.-HBO Max 2021 slate.

Image via Warner Bros.

In addition to Tan and Sanada, the cast of Mortal Kombat features Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Chin Han, Josh Lawson, Max Huang, and Tadanobu Asano. McQuoid directs Mortal Kombat from a script penned by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984), which is based on a story by Russo and Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street). James Wan serves as a producer on Mortal Kombat alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, and E. Bennett Walsh. Mortal Kombat's executive producer roster includes Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Lawrence Kasanoff, and Jeremy Stein.

Mortal Kombat premieres on HBO Max and in IMAX on April 16. Check out the incredible Scorpion motion poster below, as well as the official synopsis for Mortal Kombat. Stay tuned for the premiere of the Mortal Kombat trailer tomorrow, February 18.

From New Line Cinema comes the explosive new cinematic adventure 'Mortal Kombat,' inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, which most recently enjoyed the most successful video game launch in its history, 'Mortal Kombat 11.' In 'Mortal Kombat,' MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

