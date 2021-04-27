[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Mortal Kombat.]

What happens when Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a struggling MMA fighter whose glory days are behind him, gets himself mixed up with an intergalactic band of super-powered warriors and has to save the damn universe — all because of a dragon-shaped birthmark? He tests his might and he fights, that's what.

Mortal Kombat, the newest adaptation of the long-running, ultraviolent video game, comes in part from the imagination of co-writer Greg Russo. I was lucky enough to speak with the scribe over Zoom, and we pored over the process of bringing the game to the screen.

RELATED: All the Fatalities in the New 'Mortal Kombat' Movie Ranked by Gnarliness

Through our conversation, we talked about the decision to center the film on a new character, the crafting of new relationships with familiar characters, the strange joys of writing story-motivated fatalities, and the deep emotion necessary even in scenes when a man shoots a spear out of his hand at a man who can make things freeze.

We also talked about the future: What could the Johnny Cage tease in the final scene mean? What do Russo's designs for a Mortal Kombat film trilogy look like? And how are his other video game movies, Saints Row and Space Invaders, coming along?

KEEP READING: 'Mortal Kombat's Jessica McNamee Details the Two Main Reasons Why Sonya Wanted That Mark

Share Share Tweet Email

Oscars 2021: Full List of Winners, Including Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand and 'Nomadland' See the full list of the Oscar winners from the 2021 ceremony, including 'Mank' and 'Promising Young Woman.'

Read Next