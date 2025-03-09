Few game franchises have the same level of longevity as Mortal Kombat, which debuted its first installment in 1992 and is still releasing new projects to this day. As with any major franchise, Mortal Kombat has expanded well beyond its original medium and now exists in the form of movies, TV shows, and even toys and figures. With the release of the new Mortal Kombat movie right around the corner, Iron Studios has celebrated its imminent arrival by giving a new collectible to one of the more underappreciated characters in the universe, Reptile. The new 1/10 scale Reptile figure is now available for pre-order, retails for $159.99, and is expected to launch in the third quarter of this year, sometime between July and September.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently caught up with Iron Studios CEO Renan Pizii, and he teased that the company would be expanding into new properties in the future, which include new figures for two of the biggest superhero movies of the year, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman. Iron Studios has collaborated with both Marvel and DC plenty of times in the past; the company just recently celebrated the release of Captain America: Brave New World by giving a new figure to Red Hulk, who is portrayed by Harrison Ford after he took over the role from the late William Hurt. Not long before that, Iron Studios also released a new figure for one of the first mutants to appear in the MCU, Namor, but it is based on his look in Marvel Comics and not in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Who Stars in the Next ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie?

Actors such as Lewis Tan and Hiroyuki Sanada are both returning in Mortal Kombat II to reprise their respective roles as Cole Young and Scorpion, but the next installment has also added some star-power to an already-loaded ensemble. Karl Urban, famed for his role as Billy Butcher in The Boys, has been taped for the role of Johnny Cage, and he even graced a new poster that was released not long ago. Martyn Ford has also joined the cast of Mortal Kombat II as Shao Kahn, and Simon McQuoid is returning to direct the film.

The new Reptile figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from IronStudios.com. Check out the first images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all the latest toys and collectibles.