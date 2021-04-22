With only mere days left before the release of Mortal Kombat both in theaters and on HBO Max, critical reactions have dropped regarding the much-anticipated, gloriously bloody adaptation of the long-running video game franchise. It's safe to say that die-hard fans of this world have been eagerly awaiting for this movie, and Warner Bros. has been teasing glimpses of it over the last several weeks since its recent release date delay.
Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan, the film stars Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young, as well as those actors playing Mortal Kombat mainstays: Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Joe Taslim (Bi-Han/Sub-Zero) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion), among others.
Now, with the film primed for release in a matter of days, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Has Mortal Kombat been worth the wait, or is this a reboot that didn't quite live up to the hype? Check out some of the early critical reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.
Collider's own Matt Goldberg thought the film relied too heavily on the franchise's penchant for gore.
The #MortalKombat movie tries to skate by on gruesome fatalities, but as anyone who's played the game will tell you, executing a fatality is a reward for victory — and 'Mortal Kombat' never earns the bloody payoff.— Collider (@Collider) April 22, 2021
Read @MattGoldberg's full review: https://t.co/1FFPAKG4mw
But Peri Nemiroff found it to be some messy fun.
The new #MortalKombat is a big old choppy mess that's far from the quality adaptation hoped for. But I'd be lying if I said I didn't have any fun with it.— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 22, 2021
Give me a Liu Kang and Kung Lao spin-off movie, please.
Full Review: https://t.co/2FhcdVVNpw pic.twitter.com/soEEbnpgxB
While some seemed to have seen Mortal Kombat as more of a bore than a flawless victory.
in what might be the single most baffling creative decision in movie history, there is no Mortal Kombat in the new MORTAL KOMBAT. insane. truly insane.— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 22, 2021
instead we get a dull video game adaptation that's been desperately Avengers-ized to death. my review: https://t.co/x6Ug7pERGW pic.twitter.com/16QW3Qmb8o
MORTAL KOMBAT is back, still krappy. https://t.co/pSo5kgw4NB— Tim Grierson (@TimGrierson) April 22, 2021
But some critics seemed to enjoy the ridiculous, over-the-top nature of Mortal Kombat.
the thing about the new MORTAL KOMBAT movie is that it made me jump up from my seat and yell “OH SHIT!!!” and then laugh delightedly for a straight minute so all in all i’d say it’s pretty good https://t.co/wPvDMoQJrW— karen han (@karenyhan) April 22, 2021
Review: #MortalKombat (2021) Is Appropriately Silly, With R-Rated (But Cartoonish) Violence But PG-Rated Sensibilities via @forbes by @ScottMendelson https://t.co/ZC1dGGy70h— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 22, 2021
I had fun with MORTAL KOMBAT! Made me feel like a kid again. It’s not perfect, but that’s part of the charm. My @TribuneAgency review https://t.co/G6C0qDbyIf— Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) April 22, 2021
Here is my review of the new #MortalKombat: https://t.co/oTCV5fSOqD— Matt Singer (@mattsinger) April 22, 2021
