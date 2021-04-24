"It was tricky. I’m not gonna lie. I really, really found that tricky to get on there and nail."

Yes, Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat is loaded with elaborate action set pieces, but Jessica McNamee also had some serious heavy lifting to do in another respect - Sonya Blade is the character responsible for explaining Mortal Kombat. Yes, it is essentially Outworld vs. Earthrealm champions, but that speech in the movie also weaves in some key details about Sonya and Jax’s (Mehcad Brooks) past and is designed to up the stakes of and anticipation for the big battle that’ll determine the fate of the universe.

With Mortal Kombat now available to watch in theaters and on HBO Max, McNamee took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night. We discuss a little of everything on the show from The Vow to The Meg, but during the Mortal Kombat portion of the conversation, I absolutely had to ask about the challenge of nailing that particular speech scene.

When asked for the #1 piece of advice she’d offer to someone else about to tackle a similar chunk of exposition, McNamee stressed, “Know your dialogue.” And fortunately for McNamee, she knew that dialogue very well because it’s a piece of material she’d been working on since before she even locked the role of Sonya Blade. McNamee explained:

“That was hard. But, I will say, that was also the audition scene. So I had had a really good practice at that and I was pedantic about my audition. I self taped for it three different times. I was shooting another film in Australia at the time and I was dragging cast members in weekly to re-tape, because I was like, ‘Nope! That won’t do!’ I’d be calling my agents, ‘Don’t send that one! I’ve got a better one in me!’ So I practiced that for what feels like an eternity. So by the time I got on set, I knew it pretty well.”

The one downside to knowing a speech like that so well? It makes it a little tough to pivot when you’re given changes on the day:

“The tricky thing was, I knew it so well that when they were like, ‘Actually, I think maybe we need to add this line in because that makes sense with this part,’ I was like, ‘Oh no!’ [Laughs] I need to re-unlearn this scene that I’d learnt so well for my audition. But it was tricky. I’m not gonna lie. I really, really found that tricky to get on there and nail, so they were patient with me.”

