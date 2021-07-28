Mortal Shell, the hit action RPG from Cold Symmetry, will get its first DLC on August 18 for all platforms. The Virtuous Cycle looks to add new switch weapons, a new shell to play around in, and a mode that transforms this soulslike into a roguelike.

The new roguelike mode will offer a different challenge than that of the base game. Skills will be acquired through exploring the world and activating pillars. There are over 100 skills to learn about and acquire that can boost your shell's innate abilities as well as its weapons. Just like a traditional roguelike, no two runs will be the same as enemy positions constantly change, creating an ever-evolving trial to test your mettle in. As a combination of soulslike and roguelike, the game also expects you to die. A lot.

Transforming weapons add another layer to combat as well. The trailer shows off a new axe-katana hybrid that is very reminiscent of something out of Bloodborne. It's able to switch between a speedy set of dual katanas which let you swiftly slice through enemies and a heavy axe when you need to bring the thunder down on enemies. Alongside weapons, the new Hadern shell will offer a new skill tree featuring things like dagger mastery and damage absorption according to the Steam page.

Since its release, Mortal Shell has garnered a lot of praise for its unique take on the soulslike genre as it incorporated different classes and skills through its titular shells. During the 2020 game awards, it was nominated for best debut game only to lose out to Phasmophobia. The Virtuous Cycle will be the game's biggest update so far.

Mortal Shell is out now, but it will get a Steam release alongside the DLC's launch. Check out the trailer below for a look at The Virtuous Cycle.

