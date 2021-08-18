Mortal Shell's first DLC expansion, The Virtuous Cycle, will be free to download for five days after its official launch.

Mortal Shell released its first DLC on August 18. This day marks the one year anniversary of the game's initial release and to celebrate the occasion, the publisher of the Souls-like action-RPG Playstack via their website has announced that The Virtuous Cycle will be free for everyone from August 18 to August 23. After this free period, the expansion will get a $7.99 price tag.

To get this expansion for free is a steal with the amount of content that is included, with new characters, weapons, and even a new mode. Kiron Ramdewar, the head of PC and Console at Playstack said:

“The Virtuous Cycle Expansion has been packed with content that fans of the genre will love and provides a new unique way to experience the rich Mortal Shell universe. We can’t wait to see how new and old players will tackle our new roguelike mode when venturing into the depths of Fallgrim.”

The Virtuous Cycle main selling point is the introduction of the game's new Roguelike mode which will greatly change how you play compared to the base game. This mode will allow players to select their shell, weapons of choice, and riposte ability before procedurally generating enemy placements with these placement changing upon death.

Along with the new mode, players will also be getting their fifth playable character, the titular Shells. With this DLC, you will be able to embody the tutorial boss Harden, who comes with his own skill tree and talents. Along with all of this, The Virtuous Cycle also includes over 125 new abilities and a new weapon that can be transformed between duel katanas and a huge axe fitting called the axatana, akin to a trick weapon from Bloodborne.

Francesco Zacchini, Technical Designer at the game's developer Cold Symmetry, said that developing all of this new content "has been a blast" and that he "can't wait to see all the ways players are going to break the roguelike mode that we created. I think they're going to have a lot of fun with that."

Mortal Shell is currently available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Game Store. The one year anniversary also marks the end of the one year Epic exclusivity, meaning the game will be arriving on Steam and GOG the same day as the release of The Virtuous Cycle DLC on August 18. Watch the trailer for The Virtuous Cycle down below.

