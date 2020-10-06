‘Mortal’ Trailer Finds Nat Wolff Playing an Angry American God in Norway

Saban Films has released a new trailer for Mortal, a thriller starring Nat Wolff from director André Øvredal, who previously directed The Autopsy Of Jane Doe and Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark.

Wolff stars as Eric, a young man who discovers he has God-like powers based on ancient Norwegian mythology. Eric is an American backpacker who arrives in a sleepy Norwegian town and is promptly arrested following a deadly confrontation with a local teen. He warns a psychologist, Christine, that he has supernatural powers, and that anyone who gets too close to him dies. Is Eric a liar, a freak of nature, or a vengeful god? Determined to find the truth, Christine digs deeper, and what she finds is beyond her wildest imagination.

Director Øvredal came up with the story and co-wrote the script with Norman Lesperance and Geoff Bussetil, and the R-rated film co-stars Iben Akerlie, Per Frisch, Per Egil Aske and Priyanka Bose.

Wolff is no stranger to playing a man with god-like powers, having starred in Netflix’s Death Note movie, which allowed him to kill his enemies by simply writing their name in a notebook. However, I think the obvious comparison for Mortal would be Chronicle, and like Josh Trank‘s work on that film, Øvredal is a clever director who knows how to make the most of his modest budget and deliver striking imagery. I think his new movie looks interesting, but I expect your mileage may vary.

Mortal will open in select theaters nationwide as well as on VOD and digital platforms on Nov. 6 before becoming available on Blu-ray on Nov. 10. Watch the trailer below, and click here for Collider’s scoop on Wolff’s brother, Alex Wolff, landing a key role in M. Night Shyamalan‘s new movie, which we’ve heard is inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle.