After over a century, the Seventh Art continues to inspire viewers and provide food for thought through its introspective storylines. While many universal themes have been discussed in cinema, mortality seems to stand out — partly because it never fails to touch us all, even if a topic humankind often shies away from confronting.

Throughout the years, talented filmmakers from all around the globe have explored our fears, hopes, and our inevitable end, providing viewers with engaging meditations on what it really means to be alive. These stories present death not only as a final destination but as a passage, inciting audiences to reflect on their own lives. To celebrate all these thought-provoking masterpieces, we look back at the best movies about mortality, analyzing how these astounding works tackle the topic.

10 'A Ghost Story' (2017)

Directed by David Lowery

Image via A24

This A24 fantasy drama directed by David Lowery is an intriguing exploration of grief, love, and loss. The story centers around a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost who returns to his suburban home to try to reconnect with his bereft wife. Starring a haunting Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara.

While A Ghost Story is not everybody's cup of tea because of its deliberately slow pacing and minimalistic approach to storytelling, it is still a unique film that makes for an absorbing exploration of how films portray the afterlife, time, and existence, pushing boundaries beyond traditional fantasy and horror films. A Ghost Story provides audiences with a lingering meditation on the passage of time, fading memories, and the cycle of life and death, often suggesting that sometimes letting go is the only way to move forward.

9 'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Charlie Kaufman is often known for his unconventional and quirky storytelling, and Synecdoche, New York, which he writes and directs, is a great example. Starring the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, it follows a theater director who juggles his work and the women in his life as he works on a life-size replica of New York City inside a warehouse as part of his new play.

Much like A Ghost Story, Synecdoche, New York may not be fit for everyone's taste. Nevertheless, it is a profound, existentialist picture that delves into mortality, providing audiences with a deep exploration of the theme. Through its absurd approach to life itself, Kaufman's engaging movie highlights the passage of time, identity, and the universal fear of being forgotten. At its core, it explores how mortality shapes us all in a way — haunting us even when we're still around.

8 'The Man From Earth' (2007)

Directed by Richard Schenkman

Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment

This bizarrely awesome Richard Schenkman film illustrates an impromptu goodbye party for Professor John Oldman, played by David Lee Smith, as it slowly becomes a mysterious interrogation. This takes place after the retiring scholar reveals to his colleagues that he has a longer and stranger past than they could have possibly imagined.

This unique mortality film provides food for thought as it delves into the theme from a refreshing, intellectual standpoint. Through The Man From Earth's intriguing protagonist — a man who has lived for thousands of years without aging — the film highlights the human condition in relation to death, identity, and time. At its core, The Man From Earth showcases how mortality is inescapable and how it can lead to loneliness, while making audiences confront the inevitability of death.