They're the blueprint for all things spooky; now it's time for the mom and dad of the Addams Family to get their own series.

In this time when so much is getting revisited or remade, and nostalgia is at a high, it seems like just about anything is on the table to be reimagined. The most recent and prominent example, of course, is Tim Burton’s Wednesday series. As the title suggests, the series primarily focuses on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and explores her character outside of her family. But it wouldn't be an Addams Family reimagining without the rest of the creepy and kooky clan making an appearance.

On Wednesday, they do, and while these instances can be better described as glorified cameos, we’re treated to an unexpected yet highly welcomed backstory for Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) Addams. While the storyline is minor and ultimately feels insignificant by the season’s end, it’s more than enough to beg the question: when are we going to see a Morticia and Gomez spin-off show?

Morticia and Gomez Addams are the Blueprint for Romance

It's somewhat impossible to watch an Addams Family film and not swoon even a little bit over Morticia and Gomez’s relationship. They’re perfect for one another, cut from the same black cloth if you will. After seeing a glimpse into their early years together on Wednesday, one can’t help but crave a proper origin story for the morbidly-in-love pair.

In every adaptation of the iconic family, the pair is always depicted as being madly in love, sharing sweet words and affectionate touches — and who could forget their ability to waltz? It’s surprising we’ve yet to see a film or television show centered around the two. Based on chemistry alone, Morticia and Gomez have always been a large part of what made the Addams Family legacy so successful all these years. There’s just something so endearing about their strangely beautiful romance, the sadistic enjoyments they share, and the pleasure they garner from all things spooky.

Yet, we’ve never received a backstory or much information at all regarding their early time together. How did two people so perfect for one another manage to find each other in the first place? How did they initially meet? Was it simply fated, or some cosmic dealing? What did their wedding look like? These are burning questions, people! Their love knows no bounds, and it deserves a proper telling of its beginnings.

Gomez and Morticia Would Finally Get the Backstory Their Love Deserves

Image via Netflix

According to Wednesday’s story, Morticia (Gwen Jones) and Gomez (Lucius Hoyos) both attended Nevermore Academy in their youth, where they promptly fell in love. Most surprisingly, though, is that their relationship here became twisted up into a love triangle — with a boy named Gareth mistaking Morticia’s kindness towards him for romantic affection. Of course, we know that’s not the case; Gomez and Morticia are far too perfect for one another to ever doubt that, but it does become a dire point.

Gareth soon begins stalking Morticia, attempting (and failing) to have her fall in love with him instead. It all comes to a head one night when Gareth crashes the school’s dance and begins fighting with Gomez (nearly to the death) atop the roof of Nevermore. Throughout the episode, we’re led to believe that Gomez killed Gareth — he’s even arrested for it. But we soon find out that it was actually Morticia who killed him, and Gomez took the rap for her. Thus, their undying loyalty and love for one another were born. While the backstory is slight and feels quite obsolete in the overarching story of the season, it is quite sweet to see a young Gomez and Morticia in their more formative years. Even in their younger days, their devotion and admiration for one another were the most prominent aspects of their relationship.

Why a Young Morticia and Gomez Spinoff Would Work on TV Right Now

Image via Netflix

As previously mentioned, Morticia and Gomez are such a huge part of the Addams Family's success — no matter what adaptation. They’re a pinnacle of love, a staple and recognizable couple in pop culture, and just downright entertaining. Their morbidity is part of their charm and how straight it’s played only adds to their strangely endearing charm — plus, it’s quite funny. Giving them a spinoff would most definitely work. There’s so much to tap into when it comes to their characters. Their dark, broody, aesthetic would also fit well into the recent style that film, television, and viewers in general, tend to be drawn to.

Adapting a young Morticia and Gomez spinoff could be a successful decision for a number of reasons. For one, it’s a perfect companion to Wednesday, and given the series hitting big on Netflix in its first week of release, it’s likely that would translate over well. Also, based on what we’ve seen of their backstory in Wednesday, chances are we'd get much more of Nevermore’s history given both of them attended the school. It does seem like there’s a very rich history behind the school that should most definitely be explored, and what better way to do that than follow Morticia and Gomez in their early years there as students?

The number one reason, though? More Morticia and Gomez Addams, duh! Whether that be in the form of their teenage years or focusing on them in the modern day — there’s always room for our favorite creepy, kooky, hopelessly-in-love, 'til-death-do-they-part (and then some) Addams couple.

The first season of Wednesday is now available to stream on Netflix.