The breakout independent first-person horror video game The Mortuary Assistant is receiving a film adaptation. Deadline reports that Jeremiah Kipp will direct the movie, brought to the screen by DreadXP, an independent horror game publisher and production company, and Epic Pictures Group.

Kipp, who is also writing the script for the adaptation, wrote and directed Slapface, Black Wake, and directed the short film Draw Up & Stare, as well as Broken Badges and The Sadist. In writing the script, Kipp wanted to honor the world that Brian Clarke, developer at Darkstone Digital and an executive producer of the film adaptation, created. "I wanted to celebrate all of the game that terrified me as well as create a companion piece to it...translating it into the visual storytelling and character-driven horror of narrative filmmaking," Kipp explained.

Clarke is thrilled that his game is being adapted into a film, calling it "a rare and exciting opportunity." He added, "Movies have always been the main inspiration for the style of my games. I'm always trying to create story, dialogue, and moments that feel filmic, so an opportunity to bring this project full circle is making a dream of mine a reality." Clarke praised Kipp, saying that he "is an amazingly skilled storyteller" and is excited "to see him expand The Mortuary Assistant in new and different ways." Along with Clarke and Kipp, Patrick Ewald will produce, Ted Hentschke (Head of Production at DreadXP) will executive produce, and Abbey Smith (co-producer at DreadXP), will co-produce.

The Mortuary Assistant launched in early August and quickly took off, becoming a top seller on Steam and earning attention from YouTubers and social media influencers. Players play as Rebecca Owens, a mortician who just completed her degree and now works as an apprentice at River Fields Mortuary. Over the months she's been at the mortuary, Rebecca learns about the embalming process, embalms corpses, and how to care for the recently deceased. It doesn't take long for her to learn about the evil presence in the mortuary, and Rebecca must learn how to fight the evil, demonic presence and survive the night.

There is no release date for the film yet, but casting will be announced in the future. The Mortuary Assistant is available for purchase on Steam, and you can watch the game trailer below: